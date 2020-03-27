Broadvoice Grows Channel Management Group

UCaaS provider bolsters regional partner slots, adds new partner support position

Broadvoice, a cloud-based communications provider, continues to build out its channel team, including bringing on new regional channel managers and creating a new partner support role.

The Lowdown: The new hires come a month after the Los Angeles-based Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) vendor brought on three executives to oversee national and regional operations.

The Details: New to the Broadvoice channel team are:



>Tianna Sheppard as channel manager Southeast: Has worked in telecom sales for two decades for such companies as Frontier and Spectrum (when it was known as Bright House Networks) and most recently as business development manager at TelAdvocate Communications.



>Andrew Hernandez as partner sales manager to the channel manager Southeast: Promoted after seven years at Broadvoice, most recently as a partner sales manager.



>Oliver Kersey as channel manager Mountain West: Spent the past two years as a partner sales manager at Broadvoice.



>Eva Mata as sales support manager: She will be a liaison between partners and channel sales and operations. She had been senior partner sales manager at Broadvoice.



>Erica Mikulsky as channel marketing manager: Comes to Broadvoice after 12 year in IT marketing for a range of companies, including hardware manufacturers, a distributor, and a reseller.

The Buzz: “Broadvoice is a channel-driven organization, so we’re always looking for ways to boost support to our partners,” said Kim McLachlan, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Broadvoice. “One way we’re doing that is by adding resources on the ground where our partners need support. We are excited to bring Tianna into the team to liaise with partners in the Southwest, and we’re fortunate to tap into a great pool of talent inside our organization with Andrew and Oliver covering the Southeast and Mountain West, and Eva in our new sales support manager role.”



“While I’ve spent most of my career in direct sales for service providers, most recently I worked for a channel partner, which has given me an understanding of what partners really need to drive business forward,” Sheppard said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to help Broadvoice partners in the Southeast to grow their UCaaS revenue.”



“Being a part of our inside sales team has enhanced my ability to educate and tailor solutions for customers. As a partner sales manager, I learned how to provide maximum support for agents and educate them on our products and processes,” Hernandez said. “Now as a channel manager, I’m looking forward to engaging with our partners and helping Broadvoice grow.”



“I’m thrilled to be meeting new partners, building our brand’s recognition in the Mountain West, getting into new industry verticals and developing the channel,” Kersey said. “I’ve had longstanding relationships with all our active partners here in the Mountain West.”



“Our partners’ experience and confidence in our platform is our number-one priority in 2020,” Mata said. “I’m excited to take on my new position and be the bridge between our partner community and Broadvoice’s internal operations.”



“I’m looking forward to leveraging my networking abilities and programmatic strategies earned over more than a decade in the technology channel to help to drive both new and recurring revenue streams through our partner network,” Mikulsky said.