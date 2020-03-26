Tech Players Adjust Event Schedule in Wake of Coronavirus

Vendors and channel companies keeping public safety top-of-mind

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are canceling, postponing, or going online with 2020 events.

The Details: Here’s an updated list of cancellations, postponements, and format changes:



Canceled

>Cisco Live Melbourne

>Facebook F8: was planned for May 6-8 in San Jose, California

>Facebook Global Marketing Summit: was planned for March in San Francisco

>Fortinet Accelerate New York: was scheduled for May 16-21 in NYC

>Google I/O: was scheduled for May 12-14 in Mountain View, California

>Google News Initiative Summit: was scheduled for late April in Sunnyvale, California

>HIMSS 2020: was set for March 9-13 in Orlando, Florida

>HPE: all travel events in April; Discover 2020, June 22-24 in Las Vegas, still on schedule

>IDC Santa Clara Directions: was planned for March 4 (Boston Directions event on March 10 still a go)

>KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit Shanghei: was planned for July

>Microsoft MVP Summit: was scheduled to start March 16

>OCP Global Summit: was planned for this week in San Jose; UPDATE: will be a virtual event the week of May 11

>SAP Concur Fusion: was set for March 9-12 in Orlando, Florida

>SXSW 2020: was planned for March 13-22 in Austin, Texas

>Synnex: Canceling all events through May, including Spring Varnex

>Women in CyberSecurity: was planned for March 12-14 in Aurora, Colorado



Postponed

>Channel Partners Conference and Expo: was scheduled for March 9-12 in Las Vegas (no new date set)

>ConnectWise IT Nation Connect Amsterdam: was scheduled for May 12-14 (new date pending)

>Data Center World 2020: was set for March 16-19 in San Antonio, Texas (rescheduled to August)

>HP Reinvent: was set for March 24-26 in Anaheim, California (details pending)

>Ingram Micro Cloud Summit: was planned for May 12-14 in Miami Beach, Florida (rescheduled for early 2021)

>Kaspersky Lab Security Analyst Summit (SAS): was scheduled to begin April 6 in Barcelona, Spain (vendor hopes to reschedule in the fall)

>KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Amsterdam: was scheduled for March 30-April 2 (now will be held in August)

>MSPWorld 2020: scheduled for March 15-17 in New Orleans (now to be held Sept. 30-Oct. 2).

>Oracle OpenWorld Asia 2020: slated for April 21-22 in Singapore (no new date set)

>Strata Data Conference 2020: was scheduled for March 15-18 in San Jose, California (now scheduled for September in New York)



Other

>Adobe Summit: was scheduled for March 29-April 2 in Las Vegas

(now ONLINE ONLY)

>Aruba Atmosphere 2020: was scheduled for March 23-26, Las Vegas

(now ONLINE ONLY)

>Connectwise: IT Nation Share, Northwest Connectors (March 13 in Seattle), IT Nation Share, Connecting Vikings (March 17 in Copenhagen), now ONLINE ONLY

>Dell Technologies World 2020: scheduled for May 4-7 in Las Vegas (now ONLINE ONLY)

>F5 Agility: scheduled for March 16-19 in Orlando, Florida (now ONLINE ONLY)

>Google Cloud Next: was set for April 6-8 in San Francisco

(now “DIGITAL-FIRST”)

>IBM Think 2020: was set for May 4-7 in San Francisco

(now DIGITAL-FIRST)

>Microsoft MVP Global Summit: slated for March 16-19

(now ONLINE ONLY)

>Nvidia GTC 2020: originally slated for late March

(now ONLINE ONLY)

>Red Hat Summit 2020: was scheduled for April 27-29 in San Francisco

(now ONLINE ONLY)

>SUSECON 2020: was scheduled for March 23-27 in Dublin, Ireland (now ONLINE ONLY)

>Vena Solutions Vena Nation 2020: May 11-15, Las Vegas

(now ONLINE ONLY)

