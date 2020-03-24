Juniper Bulks Up Network Analytics with Mist Service

Mist Premium Analytics will be available through VARs, MSPs

Mist Systems, a company owned by Juniper Networks, is rolling out a new service designed to make it easier for enterprises to pull together data from across their heterogeneous networks and analyze it to quickly provide actionable insights.

The Lowdown: The Mist Premium Analytics service, announced Tuesday, will be available April 1 though the company’s network of VARs and MSPs.

The Details: In an increasingly decentralized environment, being able to collect data from a broad array of systems in different locations – from the data center to the cloud and the edge – and analyze that data to make business decisions becomes critical. Through the new service, Mist, which has a background in driving artificial intelligence (AI) in networks, gives enterprises visibility into their networks to enable capacity planning and the ability through dashboards and reporting capabilities to visualize the data.



With Mist Premium Analytics, enterprises can:



>Improve insight into WAN performance in branch and retail office with link quality of experience (QoE) and application QoE.



>Detect usage patterns in wireless LANs to predict trends and adapt to changing requirements, including increasing bandwidth needs and increased client density.



>Compare data from a Mist network with other data sources from third-party providers.



>Get a complete view through the full stack into the performance of heterogeneous networks.

The Impact: Increasing network complexity due to such emerging technologies as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the cloud, the growing amount of data in the network, and a rise in the integration of software-defined networking (SDN) with existing network infrastructures is driving growing demand for network analytics. According to a report from MarketsandMarkets, the worldwide market for network analytics is expected from $1.4 billion last year to $3.6 billion by 2024.

Background: Juniper bought Mist last year for $405 million with the goal of incorporating the company’s AI-driven wireless LAN platform with its own offerings in such areas as wired networking and software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and to leverage Mist’s AI capabilities in its architectures.

The Buzz: “End-to-end network visibility into network, security, and location behavior is traditionally both complex and costly because of disparate systems, organizational silos and the lack of an overarching intelligence engine to tie all the pieces together,” said Sudheer Matta, vice president of products at Juniper Mist. “With Mist Premium Analytics, we solve this challenge by taking data from numerous systems and turning it into actionable insights for better IT and business decisions.”