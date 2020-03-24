Channelnomics Original

Partnership
Ingram Micro Extends Credit, Financing to Partners

March 24, 2020

$110 million in new credit will help NA channel put technology into hands of SMBs hurt by COVID-19 pandemic

By Jeffrey Burt

Ingram Micro is responding to the current economic straits SMBs in the United States and Canada are in by extending $110 million in additional credit to partners in North America as well as launching two new partner financing programs to help smaller companies buy much-needed IT products and services.