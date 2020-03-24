0
Tech Community Faces Crisis Head-On
March 24, 2020
Industry deals with lost revenue, opportunity while working to ensure safety of staffers, clients, partners, and showgoers
The coronavirus is sending shock waves through the technology sector, disrupting markets and compelling companies to alter their event plans. Tech companies across Silicon Valley are telling employees to work from home and barring visitors that recently visited corona “hot spots” such as China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.
Amazon Suspends 3,900 Accounts for Price Gouging Related to COVID-19
Amazon is taking a stand against price-gouging related to the coronavirus outbreak. In a blog post March 23, the e-commerce giant said it had suspended more than 3,900 seller accounts in its U.S. store for violating its fair-pricing policies and had removed more than 500,000 offers from its stores. Amazon also said it’s working with law enforcement officials to push back against price-gougers. The company has reached out to every state attorney general office in the country and is working with attorneys general in more than 10 states and with federal prosecutors in investigating incidents of alleged price-gouging. Amazon also has created a way for state prosecutors to quickly escalate consumer complaints they receive.
FBI Warns About Online Scams Related to Coronavirus Pandemic
The FBI is raising the warning flag about online scams by cyber-criminals using the COVID-19 pandemic to steal money or private information. In a March 20 alert, the agency urged consumers to conduct their own research before clicking on links that claim to provide information about the coronavirus, donating to a charity online or via social media, contributing to a crowdsource campaign, buying products online, or giving personal information to receive money. The FBI pointedly warned about fake e-mails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), saying links and attachments in the e-mail could contain malware. It also said to be cautious about websites and apps that claim to track COVID-19 cases around the world. Other threats include phishing e-mails asking for personal information to receive an economic stimulus check from the government, charitable campaigns, airline refunds, and fake cures, vaccines, or testing kits. Bad actors also are offering counterfeit treatments or equipment, from bogus cures to personal protective equipment (PPE).
Kaspersky Offers Endpoint Security Products Free to Medical Institutions
Cybersecurity vendor Kaspersky is making its core endpoint security products free to medical organizations for six months to keep their systems and data protected while they fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said March 23 that the B2B products offered include Endpoint Security Cloud Plus, Security for Microsoft Office 365, Endpoint Security for Business Advanced, and Hybrid Cloud Security. “In this critical situation, healthcare institutions are under immense pressure and carry vast responsibility while saving lives and fighting against the COVID-19 virus,” said Evgeniya Naumova, vice president of the global sales network at Kaspersky. “Doctors, nurses, and all medical staff take on most of the load and therefore need any support possible, and we feel that it is our duty to support the medical community.”
Cisco Puts Up $225 Million to Support Coronavirus Efforts
Cisco Systems is committing $225 million to helping the response to the coronavirus outbreak, including $8 million in cash and $210 million in technology products. The resources will address global efforts around healthcare, education, governments, and technology. Some of the money and technology, announced March 22, will go to the United Nation Foundations COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which supports the World Health Organization’s efforts to detect, prevent, and manage the spread of the coronavirus. Through Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration program, the company is giving money to heads of state, government agencies, and businesses to quickly deploy technology solutions related to the pandemic. In addition, Cisco is offering front-line organizations free access to Webex and security solutions.
Locally, Cisco is putting up to $5 million in grants and matching funds to nonprofits. The company is launching a 72-hour employee giving campaign and will match up to $4 million. It also is allotting another $1 million in grants to nonprofit partners.
NordVPN: U.S. Remote Employees Working 3 More Hours per Day
As more people around the world work at home in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, they are working an average of two hours more per day, according to VPN service provider NordVPN. Workers in the United States are working an average of three more hours a day, the company said March 23. Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN Teams (the company’s business cybersecurity solution), said the numbers show that “employees are starting work earlier, but finishing at the same time. This is perhaps because people are not commuting, and instead of sitting in traffic, they choose to work.” Other numbers NordVPN is seeing: a 165% spike in usage and almost a 600% jump in sales overall. The sharp increases illustrate how unprepared companies were for a situation where a large portion of their workforce would need to work from home, Markuson said.
IBM Supercomputer IDs Chemicals that Could Lead to Vaccine
The world’s fastest supercomputer has found 77 drug compounds that may be able to stop the novel coronavirus from infecting host cells, a critical step toward developing a vaccine, according to a March 19 report by CNN. The Summit supercomputer – a massive IBM system with more than 2.4 million Power9 cores that also includes Nvidia’s V100 GPU accelerators and Mellanox InfiniBand interconnect technology – at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory used artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to analyze a range of drug compounds. Summit is No. 1 on the Top500 list of the world’s fastest supercomputers. The findings were published by Oak Ridge scientists in the journal ChemRxiv.
SolarWinds Makes Remote Support Solution Free to MSPs
As more people work from home due to the pandemic, SolarWinds MSP is making licensing for Take Control Plus remote support solution free of charge to service providers for 90 days. Partners that want to take advantage of the offer need to sign up before June 30. In addition, Take Control Plus licenses for a limited time will come with 25 additional end-user accounts that service providers can extend to employees and clients, the company said.
Michael Dell to Spring Break Students: Don’t Apply Here
Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell is telling students on Spring Break in Florida shown on a CBS video boasting that the deadly global novel coronavirus won’t keep them from partying that they shouldn’t apply for jobs at any Dell Technologies companies. In tweets March 19 that featured the video, Michael Dell told the students not to look for work with Dell, VMware, Secureworks, Boomi, or any other of his companies. Dell reportedly has at least one employee who has contracted the virus and is donating millions via a fund designed to help front-line organizations battling the outbreak.
T-Mobile: $26.5 Billion Deal for Sprint Still On Despite Pandemic
T-Mobile says it’s still prepared to complete its $26.5 billion acquisition of rival carrier Sprint despite the economic fallout caused by the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement March 19, T-Mobile officials said that all 16 banks backing the deal remain committed to it. “I’m pleased that right now we have broad support from the banks to finance the closing of this merger – we are very close to unleashing the capabilities of the New T-Mobile, and that is even more important for consumers during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” T-Mobile CEO John Legere said in the statement. “Our nation is more dependent than ever on connectivity, and we will continue to deliver our essential wireless service today and when we merge with Sprint, with a Nationwide 5G service that’s broader and more robust than anything else in America.”
Dell Donates Millions to Battle Coronavirus
Dell Technologies is donating millions of dollars to combat the spreading novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, China, and elsewhere. The donations include $3 million in money and technology donations to groups like front-line organizations trying to contain COVID-19 and treat patients around the world, company officials said in a blog post. The tech giant also donated $284,000 for surgical masks, protective gear, and eye protectors at hospitals in China and another $835,000 to the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China to upgrade its IT infrastructure. In addition, Dell has set up a fundraising page where employees can donate to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dell will match every donation up to $10,000 per employee.
Amazon Hires More People, Raises Pay to Address Growing Demand
As more people worldwide hunker down at home in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, Amazon said Monday it is hiring as many as 100,000 people for its U.S. fulfillment centers and delivery services to address surging demand and give people who have lost jobs due to the outbreak a place to work. The company also is increasing worker pay around the world, including another $2 an hour for work performed in April. That will be on top of Amazon’s current rate of $15 an hour. In all, Amazon will spend $350 million in increased pay for employees in the United States, Europe, and Canada.
Microsoft, Google, Others Team Up to Fight COVID-19 Misinformation
Microsoft, Google, Twitter, and Facebook are among the tech firms that are banding together to fight the spread of misinformation around the COVID-19 outbreak. In a joint statement March 16, the companies – which also include Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, Reddit, and Google-owned YouTube – said that they are “jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world.” They also invited other companies to join them.
Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Donates 500,000 COVID-19 Test Kits to United States
The charitable foundations for giant Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba and Alibaba co-founder and former CEO Jack Ma are donating 500,000 test kits for the novel coronavirus and 1 million masks to the United States to help the country get a handle on the spread of the virus. The United States is behind other countries when it comes to testing for the virus. A note posted online on the letterhead of the Jack Ma Foundation noted that the two foundations had worked together to donate resources to Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Iran as those countries were ravaged by outbreaks of COVID-19. In the note, Ma writes that “drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus. We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic!”
DomainTools Finds Ransomware in Coronavirus Tracking App
Cybersecurity firm DomainTools has uncovered a website that claims to have a mobile app that tracks the coronavirus outbreak in real time. However, the app will instead infect the device with ransomware. According to the company’s security team, the domain – coronavirusapp[.]site – prompts users to download the Android app, promising access to tracking and statistical information about COVID-19, including heatmap visuals. Once downloaded, the app – dubbed CovidLock – denies the user “access to their phone by forcing a change in the password used to unlock the phone,” researchers wrote in a blog post March 13. “This is also known as a screen-lock attack and has been seen before on Android ransomware.”
Xerox Postpones Meetings with HP Investors Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Citing the rapid global spread of the coronavirus, Xerox officials said March 13 that they are essentially putting on hold much of the activity around their $35 billion bid to buy printer rival HP. That includes meeting with HP shareholders, interviews with the media, and releasing additional presentations. “In light of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, Xerox needs to prioritize the health and safety of its employees, customers, partners and affiliates over and above all other considerations, including its proposal to acquire HP,” John Visentin, Xerox vice chairman and CEO, wrote in a statement, adding that the company is closely monitoring reports from government and health care leaders and working with the business community. Visentin also stressed that Xerox’s decision wasn’t tied to the sharp Dow declines this week, particularly on March 10 and 12, when trading was halted temporarily to slow the declines in all stocks, including HP’s.
UK Tech, AI Firms Promise Resources to Stem Coronavirus Outbreak
Tech companies and artificial intelligence (AI) researchers in the U.K. are offering staff and technical support in the fight there against the novel coronavirus, The Guardian is reporting. At a summit that one attendee called a “digital Dunkirk,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged companies to provide the necessary resources to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. The event was attended by about 30 companies from the U.K.’s online and science sectors.
Two Exabeam Employees at RSA Show Have Coronavirus
Two employees from Exabeam who attended the RSA Conference last month have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the San Mateo, California-based cybersecurity vendor. In a March 10 tweet, company officials wrote that they “recently learned and are saddened to share that two of our employees have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). If you came into contact with our staff, please be vigilant in monitoring yourself for symptoms and follow recommended guidelines to prevent possible infection. Our thoughts are with our colleagues.” It’s unknown whether the two employees contracted the virus before, during, or after the conference in San Francisco, which ran from Feb. 24-28. The officials also said that employees in the Atlanta and Foster City, California, offices are now working from home.
White House to Meet with Tech Officials About Coronavirus
The White House is scheduled to meet with representatives from some of the largest tech firms March 11 to talk about how the tech industry and federal government can work together to stem the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Michael Kratsios, the country’s CTO, will meet with representatives from Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Twitter, and Facebook, who will meet either in person or through a teleconference, according to Politico. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has passed 1,000, with at least 32 deaths, CBS News is reporting. There are cases in 37 states, and 15 have declared states of emergency.
Apple: Employees Can Work at Home
Apple has now become the latest major tech company to encourage some of its employees to work at home due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak, joining the likes of Microsoft, Google, and Facebook, according to Bloomberg. In a memo to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook said employees in the “areas with the greatest density of infections” – not only Silicon Valley, but also areas like Seattle, Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Germany – could work at home the week of March 9-13 if their jobs allow. In addition, Cook said hourly workers at offices impacted by the decision will continue to receive their wages, again following what other top-tier vendors are doing.
Big Tech Firms to Pay Hourly Wages During Coronavirus Outbreak
Some top tech firms like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon are saying they will pay hourly wages for workers – including janitorial staff, security employees, and food service workers – who are impacted by such decisions as closing offices in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, TechCrunch reports. Other companies, including those like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, are getting pressure from the likes of Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, to do the same.
Direct Losses from Canceled Tech Shows Passes $1 Billion
The direct economic loss from the cancellations of nine of the major tech conferences due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak has gone past $1 billion, according to a report by Recode. Citing estimates by data intelligence company PredictHQ, the figure includes the losses to airlines, hotels, restaurants, and transportation providers that would have profited from the money spent by attendees. It doesn’t include the money such vendors as Facebook or Google would have made from their events. The biggest hit came from the cancellation of Mobile World Congress last month in Barcelona, which usually attracts more than 100,000 attendees. The economic hit there was bout $480 million. Next in line is SXSW, an event that covers tech, music, and movies and last year drew about 280,000 to Austin, Texas. Direct losses from that will come in around $350 million. Other conferences noted by PredictHQ included Google I/O and Facebook’s F8 show.
AMD CEO: Coronavirus Will Have Some Impact on Revenue
AMD CEO Lisa Su said this week during the chipmaker’s Financial Analyst Day that the spread of COVID-19 will have a “modest” impact on company revenue and added that the situation was “fluid.” Su said the greatest hit on revenue will come from lower demand in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began, according to CRN. However, AMD is not changing its short-term or long-term revenue forecasts.
Google and Facebook Recommend Bay Workers Stay Home
After having employees in the Seattle area work from home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the two companies are now recommending that workers in the San Francisco Bay area do the same, according to Reuters.
Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook Have Employees Work at Home
Tech companies in the Seattle area, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus, are heeding recommendations by King County officials to have as many employees as possible work from home in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Microsoft, Redfin, and Textio already had made the move, The Seattle Times reports. Now Amazon, which on March 3 learned that a Seattle-based employee has the coronavirus, reportedly is asking that employees in the Seattle and Bellevue area work at home if they can do so. A Facebook employee in Seattle also has the virus and the social media giant closed its office in the city.
China’s Tech Community Answers the Call
Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei, and Baidu are leveraging their considerable technological capabilities in such areas as the cloud and artificial intelligence to help that country fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to CNBC. They are expanding their surveillance technologies to help the government track people who potentially have been in contact with the virus and developing tools for the medical industry. They also have taken other steps, from rolling out online clinic and drug delivery services to launching an online doctor consultation platform.
Amazon Employees in Seattle, Italy Contract Virus
Amazon has said that an employee in Seattle has been infected with the coronavirus, and that two more employees in Italy also were confirmed to have contracted the virus. The Seattle employee felt ill and left work Feb. 25 and Amazon later was told that the employee had contracted COVID-19, according to Bloomberg.
Collaboration Vendors Step Up
Demand for videoconferencing services is spiking as more employees are being asked to work remotely or from home to stave off the spread of the novel coronavirus. Facebook and Google are examples of companies that have told employees in some offices to stay away for a while. Vendors like Google, Cisco, and Microsoft are offering free videoconferencing plans to help employees working out of the office collaborate, according to ZDNet, and Aryaka is rolling out its Secure Remote Access solution for companies trying to manage sharp increases in demand for VPN access.
IDC: Coronavirus Will Hit Smartphone, Device Markets
IDC analysts are predicting that uncertainties created by COVID-19 will impact the global smartphone and personal computing device markets, even as manufacturing and supply chains, particularly in China, the epicenter of the outbreak, ramp up again. IDC is forecasting smartphone shipments to decline 2.3% year over year in 2020, to just more than 1.3 billion. The impact from the coronavirus will be most felt in the first half of the year, when shipments will decline 10.6%. Shipments will return to growth in 2021, in large part due to the ramp-up of 5G. As for personal computing devices, shipments in 2020 will fall 9%, to 374.2 million, battered by news of the virus and the ongoing shift from Windows 7 to Windows 10.
Meanwhile, Adobe and Google join a host of other tech companies that have decided to cancel, postpone, or alter upcoming events because of the coronavirus outbreak.
EVENT UPDATES:
Canceled
>Cisco Live Melbourne: was scheduled for this week in Australia
>Facebook F8: was planned for May 6-8 in San Jose, California
>Facebook Global Marketing Summit: was planned for March in San Francisco
>Fortinet Accelerate New York: was scheduled for May 16-21 in NYC
>Google I/O: was scheduled for May 12-14 in Mountain View, California
>Google News Initiative Summit: was scheduled for late April in Sunnyvale, California
>HIMSS 2020: was set for March 9-13 in Orlando, Florida
>HPE: all travel events in April; Discover 2020, June 22-24 in Las Vegas, still on schedule
>IDC Santa Clara Directions: was planned for March 4 (Boston Directions event on March 10 still a go)
>KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit Shanghei: was planned for July
>Microsoft MVP Summit: was scheduled to start March 16
>OCP Global Summit: was planned for this week in San Jose; UPDATE: will be a virtual event the week of May 11
>SAP Concur Fusion: was set for March 9-12 in Orlando, Florida
>SXSW 2020: was planned for March 13-22 in Austin, Texas
>Synnex: Canceling all events through May, including Spring Varnex
>Women in CyberSecurity: was planned for March 12-14 in Aurora, Colorado
Postponed
>Channel Partners Conference and Expo: was scheduled for March 9-12 in Las Vegas (no new date set)
>ConnectWise IT Nation Connect Amsterdam: was scheduled for May 12-14 (new date pending)
>Data Center World 2020: was set for March 16-19 in San Antonio, Texas (rescheduled to August)
>HP Reinvent: was set for March 24-26 in Anaheim, California (details pending)
>Ingram Micro Cloud Summit: was planned for May 12-14 in Miami Beach, Florida (rescheduled for early 2021)
>Kaspersky Lab Security Analyst Summit (SAS): was scheduled to begin April 6 in Barcelona, Spain (vendor hopes to reschedule in the fall)
>KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Amsterdam: was scheduled for March 30-April 2 (now will be held in July or August)
>MSPWorld 2020: scheduled for March 15-17 in New Orleans (now may be held in June).
>Oracle OpenWorld Asia 2020: slated for April 21-22 in Singapore (no new date set)
>Strata Data Conference 2020: was scheduled for March 15-18 in San Jose, California
Other
>Adobe Summit: was scheduled for March 29-April 2 in Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Aruba Atmosphere 2020: was scheduled for March 23-26, Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Connectwise: IT Nation Share, Northwest Connectors (March 13 in Seattle), IT Nation Share, Connecting Vikings (March 17 in Copenhagen), now ONLINE ONLY
>Dell Technologies World 2020: scheduled for May 4-7 in Las Vegas (now ONLINE ONLY)
>F5 Agility: scheduled for March 16-19 in Orlando, Florida (now ONLINE ONLY)
>Google Cloud Next: was set for April 6-8 in San Francisco
(now “DIGITAL-FIRST”)
>IBM Think 2020: was set for May 4-7 in San Francisco
(now DIGITAL-FIRST)
>Microsoft MVP Global Summit: slated for March 16-19
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Nvidia GTC 2020: originally slated for late March
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Red Hat Summit 2020: was scheduled for April 27-29 in San Francisco
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>SUSECON 2020: was scheduled for March 23-27 in Dublin, Ireland (now ONLINE ONLY)
>Vena Solutions Vena Nation 2020: May 11-15, Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
Related Links
CHANNELNOMICS:
>UPDATE: Facebook F8, OCP Summit Latest Events Canceled Because of Coronavirus
>Report: Smartphones, Notebooks to Take Hit From Coronavirus Outbreak
>Coronavirus-Fueled Cancellations Grow as RSA Gets Underway
>Apple: Coronavirus Outbreak Puts Squeeze on iPhone Supply
>MWC Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Amazon Suspends 3,900 Accounts for Price Gouging Related to COVID-19
Amazon is taking a stand against price-gouging related to the coronavirus outbreak. In a blog post March 23, the e-commerce giant said it had suspended more than 3,900 seller accounts in its U.S. store for violating its fair-pricing policies and had removed more than 500,000 offers from its stores. Amazon also said it’s working with law enforcement officials to push back against price-gougers. The company has reached out to every state attorney general office in the country and is working with attorneys general in more than 10 states and with federal prosecutors in investigating incidents of alleged price-gouging. Amazon also has created a way for state prosecutors to quickly escalate consumer complaints they receive.
FBI Warns About Online Scams Related to Coronavirus Pandemic
The FBI is raising the warning flag about online scams by cyber-criminals using the COVID-19 pandemic to steal money or private information. In a March 20 alert, the agency urged consumers to conduct their own research before clicking on links that claim to provide information about the coronavirus, donating to a charity online or via social media, contributing to a crowdsource campaign, buying products online, or giving personal information to receive money. The FBI pointedly warned about fake e-mails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), saying links and attachments in the e-mail could contain malware. It also said to be cautious about websites and apps that claim to track COVID-19 cases around the world. Other threats include phishing e-mails asking for personal information to receive an economic stimulus check from the government, charitable campaigns, airline refunds, and fake cures, vaccines, or testing kits. Bad actors also are offering counterfeit treatments or equipment, from bogus cures to personal protective equipment (PPE).
Kaspersky Offers Endpoint Security Products Free to Medical Institutions
Cybersecurity vendor Kaspersky is making its core endpoint security products free to medical organizations for six months to keep their systems and data protected while they fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said March 23 that the B2B products offered include Endpoint Security Cloud Plus, Security for Microsoft Office 365, Endpoint Security for Business Advanced, and Hybrid Cloud Security. “In this critical situation, healthcare institutions are under immense pressure and carry vast responsibility while saving lives and fighting against the COVID-19 virus,” said Evgeniya Naumova, vice president of the global sales network at Kaspersky. “Doctors, nurses, and all medical staff take on most of the load and therefore need any support possible, and we feel that it is our duty to support the medical community.”
Cisco Puts Up $225 Million to Support Coronavirus Efforts
Cisco Systems is committing $225 million to helping the response to the coronavirus outbreak, including $8 million in cash and $210 million in technology products. The resources will address global efforts around healthcare, education, governments, and technology. Some of the money and technology, announced March 22, will go to the United Nation Foundations COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which supports the World Health Organization’s efforts to detect, prevent, and manage the spread of the coronavirus. Through Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration program, the company is giving money to heads of state, government agencies, and businesses to quickly deploy technology solutions related to the pandemic. In addition, Cisco is offering front-line organizations free access to Webex and security solutions.
Locally, Cisco is putting up to $5 million in grants and matching funds to nonprofits. The company is launching a 72-hour employee giving campaign and will match up to $4 million. It also is allotting another $1 million in grants to nonprofit partners.
NordVPN: U.S. Remote Employees Working 3 More Hours per Day
As more people around the world work at home in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, they are working an average of two hours more per day, according to VPN service provider NordVPN. Workers in the United States are working an average of three more hours a day, the company said March 23. Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN Teams (the company’s business cybersecurity solution), said the numbers show that “employees are starting work earlier, but finishing at the same time. This is perhaps because people are not commuting, and instead of sitting in traffic, they choose to work.” Other numbers NordVPN is seeing: a 165% spike in usage and almost a 600% jump in sales overall. The sharp increases illustrate how unprepared companies were for a situation where a large portion of their workforce would need to work from home, Markuson said.
IBM Supercomputer IDs Chemicals that Could Lead to Vaccine
The world’s fastest supercomputer has found 77 drug compounds that may be able to stop the novel coronavirus from infecting host cells, a critical step toward developing a vaccine, according to a March 19 report by CNN. The Summit supercomputer – a massive IBM system with more than 2.4 million Power9 cores that also includes Nvidia’s V100 GPU accelerators and Mellanox InfiniBand interconnect technology – at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory used artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to analyze a range of drug compounds. Summit is No. 1 on the Top500 list of the world’s fastest supercomputers. The findings were published by Oak Ridge scientists in the journal ChemRxiv.
SolarWinds Makes Remote Support Solution Free to MSPs
As more people work from home due to the pandemic, SolarWinds MSP is making licensing for Take Control Plus remote support solution free of charge to service providers for 90 days. Partners that want to take advantage of the offer need to sign up before June 30. In addition, Take Control Plus licenses for a limited time will come with 25 additional end-user accounts that service providers can extend to employees and clients, the company said.
Michael Dell to Spring Break Students: Don’t Apply Here
Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell is telling students on Spring Break in Florida shown on a CBS video boasting that the deadly global novel coronavirus won’t keep them from partying that they shouldn’t apply for jobs at any Dell Technologies companies. In tweets March 19 that featured the video, Michael Dell told the students not to look for work with Dell, VMware, Secureworks, Boomi, or any other of his companies. Dell reportedly has at least one employee who has contracted the virus and is donating millions via a fund designed to help front-line organizations battling the outbreak.
T-Mobile: $26.5 Billion Deal for Sprint Still On Despite Pandemic
T-Mobile says it’s still prepared to complete its $26.5 billion acquisition of rival carrier Sprint despite the economic fallout caused by the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement March 19, T-Mobile officials said that all 16 banks backing the deal remain committed to it. “I’m pleased that right now we have broad support from the banks to finance the closing of this merger – we are very close to unleashing the capabilities of the New T-Mobile, and that is even more important for consumers during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” T-Mobile CEO John Legere said in the statement. “Our nation is more dependent than ever on connectivity, and we will continue to deliver our essential wireless service today and when we merge with Sprint, with a Nationwide 5G service that’s broader and more robust than anything else in America.”
Dell Donates Millions to Battle Coronavirus
Dell Technologies is donating millions of dollars to combat the spreading novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, China, and elsewhere. The donations include $3 million in money and technology donations to groups like front-line organizations trying to contain COVID-19 and treat patients around the world, company officials said in a blog post. The tech giant also donated $284,000 for surgical masks, protective gear, and eye protectors at hospitals in China and another $835,000 to the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China to upgrade its IT infrastructure. In addition, Dell has set up a fundraising page where employees can donate to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dell will match every donation up to $10,000 per employee.
Amazon Hires More People, Raises Pay to Address Growing Demand
As more people worldwide hunker down at home in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, Amazon said Monday it is hiring as many as 100,000 people for its U.S. fulfillment centers and delivery services to address surging demand and give people who have lost jobs due to the outbreak a place to work. The company also is increasing worker pay around the world, including another $2 an hour for work performed in April. That will be on top of Amazon’s current rate of $15 an hour. In all, Amazon will spend $350 million in increased pay for employees in the United States, Europe, and Canada.
Microsoft, Google, Others Team Up to Fight COVID-19 Misinformation
Microsoft, Google, Twitter, and Facebook are among the tech firms that are banding together to fight the spread of misinformation around the COVID-19 outbreak. In a joint statement March 16, the companies – which also include Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, Reddit, and Google-owned YouTube – said that they are “jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world.” They also invited other companies to join them.
Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Donates 500,000 COVID-19 Test Kits to United States
The charitable foundations for giant Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba and Alibaba co-founder and former CEO Jack Ma are donating 500,000 test kits for the novel coronavirus and 1 million masks to the United States to help the country get a handle on the spread of the virus. The United States is behind other countries when it comes to testing for the virus. A note posted online on the letterhead of the Jack Ma Foundation noted that the two foundations had worked together to donate resources to Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Iran as those countries were ravaged by outbreaks of COVID-19. In the note, Ma writes that “drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus. We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic!”
DomainTools Finds Ransomware in Coronavirus Tracking App
Cybersecurity firm DomainTools has uncovered a website that claims to have a mobile app that tracks the coronavirus outbreak in real time. However, the app will instead infect the device with ransomware. According to the company’s security team, the domain – coronavirusapp[.]site – prompts users to download the Android app, promising access to tracking and statistical information about COVID-19, including heatmap visuals. Once downloaded, the app – dubbed CovidLock – denies the user “access to their phone by forcing a change in the password used to unlock the phone,” researchers wrote in a blog post March 13. “This is also known as a screen-lock attack and has been seen before on Android ransomware.”
Xerox Postpones Meetings with HP Investors Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Citing the rapid global spread of the coronavirus, Xerox officials said March 13 that they are essentially putting on hold much of the activity around their $35 billion bid to buy printer rival HP. That includes meeting with HP shareholders, interviews with the media, and releasing additional presentations. “In light of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, Xerox needs to prioritize the health and safety of its employees, customers, partners and affiliates over and above all other considerations, including its proposal to acquire HP,” John Visentin, Xerox vice chairman and CEO, wrote in a statement, adding that the company is closely monitoring reports from government and health care leaders and working with the business community. Visentin also stressed that Xerox’s decision wasn’t tied to the sharp Dow declines this week, particularly on March 10 and 12, when trading was halted temporarily to slow the declines in all stocks, including HP’s.
UK Tech, AI Firms Promise Resources to Stem Coronavirus Outbreak
Tech companies and artificial intelligence (AI) researchers in the U.K. are offering staff and technical support in the fight there against the novel coronavirus, The Guardian is reporting. At a summit that one attendee called a “digital Dunkirk,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged companies to provide the necessary resources to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. The event was attended by about 30 companies from the U.K.’s online and science sectors.
Two Exabeam Employees at RSA Show Have Coronavirus
Two employees from Exabeam who attended the RSA Conference last month have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the San Mateo, California-based cybersecurity vendor. In a March 10 tweet, company officials wrote that they “recently learned and are saddened to share that two of our employees have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). If you came into contact with our staff, please be vigilant in monitoring yourself for symptoms and follow recommended guidelines to prevent possible infection. Our thoughts are with our colleagues.” It’s unknown whether the two employees contracted the virus before, during, or after the conference in San Francisco, which ran from Feb. 24-28. The officials also said that employees in the Atlanta and Foster City, California, offices are now working from home.
White House to Meet with Tech Officials About Coronavirus
The White House is scheduled to meet with representatives from some of the largest tech firms March 11 to talk about how the tech industry and federal government can work together to stem the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Michael Kratsios, the country’s CTO, will meet with representatives from Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Twitter, and Facebook, who will meet either in person or through a teleconference, according to Politico. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has passed 1,000, with at least 32 deaths, CBS News is reporting. There are cases in 37 states, and 15 have declared states of emergency.
Apple: Employees Can Work at Home
Apple has now become the latest major tech company to encourage some of its employees to work at home due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak, joining the likes of Microsoft, Google, and Facebook, according to Bloomberg. In a memo to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook said employees in the “areas with the greatest density of infections” – not only Silicon Valley, but also areas like Seattle, Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Germany – could work at home the week of March 9-13 if their jobs allow. In addition, Cook said hourly workers at offices impacted by the decision will continue to receive their wages, again following what other top-tier vendors are doing.
Big Tech Firms to Pay Hourly Wages During Coronavirus Outbreak
Some top tech firms like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon are saying they will pay hourly wages for workers – including janitorial staff, security employees, and food service workers – who are impacted by such decisions as closing offices in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, TechCrunch reports. Other companies, including those like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, are getting pressure from the likes of Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, to do the same.
Direct Losses from Canceled Tech Shows Passes $1 Billion
The direct economic loss from the cancellations of nine of the major tech conferences due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak has gone past $1 billion, according to a report by Recode. Citing estimates by data intelligence company PredictHQ, the figure includes the losses to airlines, hotels, restaurants, and transportation providers that would have profited from the money spent by attendees. It doesn’t include the money such vendors as Facebook or Google would have made from their events. The biggest hit came from the cancellation of Mobile World Congress last month in Barcelona, which usually attracts more than 100,000 attendees. The economic hit there was bout $480 million. Next in line is SXSW, an event that covers tech, music, and movies and last year drew about 280,000 to Austin, Texas. Direct losses from that will come in around $350 million. Other conferences noted by PredictHQ included Google I/O and Facebook’s F8 show.
AMD CEO: Coronavirus Will Have Some Impact on Revenue
AMD CEO Lisa Su said this week during the chipmaker’s Financial Analyst Day that the spread of COVID-19 will have a “modest” impact on company revenue and added that the situation was “fluid.” Su said the greatest hit on revenue will come from lower demand in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began, according to CRN. However, AMD is not changing its short-term or long-term revenue forecasts.
Google and Facebook Recommend Bay Workers Stay Home
After having employees in the Seattle area work from home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the two companies are now recommending that workers in the San Francisco Bay area do the same, according to Reuters.
Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook Have Employees Work at Home
Tech companies in the Seattle area, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus, are heeding recommendations by King County officials to have as many employees as possible work from home in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Microsoft, Redfin, and Textio already had made the move, The Seattle Times reports. Now Amazon, which on March 3 learned that a Seattle-based employee has the coronavirus, reportedly is asking that employees in the Seattle and Bellevue area work at home if they can do so. A Facebook employee in Seattle also has the virus and the social media giant closed its office in the city.
China’s Tech Community Answers the Call
Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei, and Baidu are leveraging their considerable technological capabilities in such areas as the cloud and artificial intelligence to help that country fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to CNBC. They are expanding their surveillance technologies to help the government track people who potentially have been in contact with the virus and developing tools for the medical industry. They also have taken other steps, from rolling out online clinic and drug delivery services to launching an online doctor consultation platform.
Amazon Employees in Seattle, Italy Contract Virus
Amazon has said that an employee in Seattle has been infected with the coronavirus, and that two more employees in Italy also were confirmed to have contracted the virus. The Seattle employee felt ill and left work Feb. 25 and Amazon later was told that the employee had contracted COVID-19, according to Bloomberg.
Collaboration Vendors Step Up
Demand for videoconferencing services is spiking as more employees are being asked to work remotely or from home to stave off the spread of the novel coronavirus. Facebook and Google are examples of companies that have told employees in some offices to stay away for a while. Vendors like Google, Cisco, and Microsoft are offering free videoconferencing plans to help employees working out of the office collaborate, according to ZDNet, and Aryaka is rolling out its Secure Remote Access solution for companies trying to manage sharp increases in demand for VPN access.
IDC: Coronavirus Will Hit Smartphone, Device Markets
IDC analysts are predicting that uncertainties created by COVID-19 will impact the global smartphone and personal computing device markets, even as manufacturing and supply chains, particularly in China, the epicenter of the outbreak, ramp up again. IDC is forecasting smartphone shipments to decline 2.3% year over year in 2020, to just more than 1.3 billion. The impact from the coronavirus will be most felt in the first half of the year, when shipments will decline 10.6%. Shipments will return to growth in 2021, in large part due to the ramp-up of 5G. As for personal computing devices, shipments in 2020 will fall 9%, to 374.2 million, battered by news of the virus and the ongoing shift from Windows 7 to Windows 10.
Meanwhile, Adobe and Google join a host of other tech companies that have decided to cancel, postpone, or alter upcoming events because of the coronavirus outbreak.
EVENT UPDATES:
Canceled
>Cisco Live Melbourne: was scheduled for this week in Australia
>Facebook F8: was planned for May 6-8 in San Jose, California
>Facebook Global Marketing Summit: was planned for March in San Francisco
>Fortinet Accelerate New York: was scheduled for May 16-21 in NYC
>Google I/O: was scheduled for May 12-14 in Mountain View, California
>Google News Initiative Summit: was scheduled for late April in Sunnyvale, California
>HIMSS 2020: was set for March 9-13 in Orlando, Florida
>HPE: all travel events in April; Discover 2020, June 22-24 in Las Vegas, still on schedule
>IDC Santa Clara Directions: was planned for March 4 (Boston Directions event on March 10 still a go)
>KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit Shanghei: was planned for July
>Microsoft MVP Summit: was scheduled to start March 16
>OCP Global Summit: was planned for this week in San Jose; UPDATE: will be a virtual event the week of May 11
>SAP Concur Fusion: was set for March 9-12 in Orlando, Florida
>SXSW 2020: was planned for March 13-22 in Austin, Texas
>Synnex: Canceling all events through May, including Spring Varnex
>Women in CyberSecurity: was planned for March 12-14 in Aurora, Colorado
Postponed
>Channel Partners Conference and Expo: was scheduled for March 9-12 in Las Vegas (no new date set)
>ConnectWise IT Nation Connect Amsterdam: was scheduled for May 12-14 (new date pending)
>Data Center World 2020: was set for March 16-19 in San Antonio, Texas (rescheduled to August)
>HP Reinvent: was set for March 24-26 in Anaheim, California (details pending)
>Ingram Micro Cloud Summit: was planned for May 12-14 in Miami Beach, Florida (rescheduled for early 2021)
>Kaspersky Lab Security Analyst Summit (SAS): was scheduled to begin April 6 in Barcelona, Spain (vendor hopes to reschedule in the fall)
>KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Amsterdam: was scheduled for March 30-April 2 (now will be held in July or August)
>MSPWorld 2020: scheduled for March 15-17 in New Orleans (now may be held in June).
>Oracle OpenWorld Asia 2020: slated for April 21-22 in Singapore (no new date set)
>Strata Data Conference 2020: was scheduled for March 15-18 in San Jose, California
Other
>Adobe Summit: was scheduled for March 29-April 2 in Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Aruba Atmosphere 2020: was scheduled for March 23-26, Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Connectwise: IT Nation Share, Northwest Connectors (March 13 in Seattle), IT Nation Share, Connecting Vikings (March 17 in Copenhagen), now ONLINE ONLY
>Dell Technologies World 2020: scheduled for May 4-7 in Las Vegas (now ONLINE ONLY)
>F5 Agility: scheduled for March 16-19 in Orlando, Florida (now ONLINE ONLY)
>Google Cloud Next: was set for April 6-8 in San Francisco
(now “DIGITAL-FIRST”)
>IBM Think 2020: was set for May 4-7 in San Francisco
(now DIGITAL-FIRST)
>Microsoft MVP Global Summit: slated for March 16-19
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Nvidia GTC 2020: originally slated for late March
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>Red Hat Summit 2020: was scheduled for April 27-29 in San Francisco
(now ONLINE ONLY)
>SUSECON 2020: was scheduled for March 23-27 in Dublin, Ireland (now ONLINE ONLY)
>Vena Solutions Vena Nation 2020: May 11-15, Las Vegas
(now ONLINE ONLY)
Related Links
CHANNELNOMICS:
>UPDATE: Facebook F8, OCP Summit Latest Events Canceled Because of Coronavirus
>Report: Smartphones, Notebooks to Take Hit From Coronavirus Outbreak
>Coronavirus-Fueled Cancellations Grow as RSA Gets Underway
>Apple: Coronavirus Outbreak Puts Squeeze on iPhone Supply
>MWC Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns