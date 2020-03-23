Wipro Launches Microsoft Business Unit

Group leverages software vendor’s Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 cloud services

IT outsourcer Wipro is launching a business unit dedicated to Microsoft and based on the software giant’s enterprise cloud services.

The Lowdown: The India-based company’s Microsoft Business Unit, announced this month, will leverage Microsoft’s Azure public cloud as well as its Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365 offerings.

The Details: The business unit was born out of an expanded partnership between Wipro and Microsoft to help customers accelerate their adoption of the cloud and their digital transformation efforts. It will include trained and certified Azure consultants and specialists. Key parts of the unit include:



>Wipro Cloud Studio: The solution, which is delivered as a service, will help customers migrate various workloads on Microsoft Azure, Data platform with artificial intelligence (AI), and Dynamics 365. It includes standardized tools, technologies, and processes.



>Wipro LiVE Workspace: This will leverage Microsoft’s Modern Workplace, Microsoft 365, LUIS (Language Understanding Intelligence Service), and Power business intelligence platform to help customers create an environment where applications and data can be accessed from anywhere and on any device.



>Wipro Data Discovery Platform: The platform will deliver actionable insights on data through such techniques as pattern discovery, automated machine learning, and visual sciences. The platform brings together Wipro’s Holmes AI and Azure.

Background: The new business unit is an extension of a longtime partnership between Microsoft and Wipro, which is a Microsoft Gold Competency Partner.

The Buzz: “Our newly formed Microsoft Business Unit will aid organizations in accelerating their innovation and modernization journey by leveraging Wipro’s deep domain expertise along with Microsoft’s futuristic enterprise-class offerings” said Bhanumurthy B.M, president and COO at Wipro. “With this partnership, we will co-innovate in industry domain services focused on data, analytics, security and customer/employee experiences.”



“We are excited to expand our partnership with Microsoft,” Nitin Parab, senior vice president and global head of the Wipro Technology Business Unit. “By integrating our unique offerings such as Cloud Studio, DDP and LiVE Workspace with Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud, we will be able to better address our customers’ digital goals.”



“We wanted to move our on-premises landscape to cloud for performance enhancement, evergreen capability and operational efficiency,” Mitie Group CIO Cijo Joseph said. “Our long-term strategic partnership with Wipro gave us an exposure to the company’s leading-edge capabilities and it has a solid reputation in the marketplace. We selected Microsoft Azure Cloud as our cloud service platform for its business agility, high availability, low business disruption risk, and other favorable factors, including implementation time and complexity. Wipro’s vast experience in executing similar cloud migration projects leveraging its proprietary framework, Safe Passage to Cloud, helped in a seamless and risk-free upgrade to migrate SAP to Azure cloud.”



“At Microsoft, digital transformation is a core focus that enables organizations to improve how they engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations and transform products. Our expanded partnership with Wipro will allow them to better serve customers’ digital needs by leveraging Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president at Microsoft.