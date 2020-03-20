Sift Launches Partner Program to Drive Adoption of Digital Trust Solutions

Company also rolls outs open APIs for easier integration with its products

Sift is turning to platform providers and channel partners to expand the reach of its portfolio of products aimed at protecting businesses’ and their customers against online fraud and scams.

The Lowdown: Sift this week launched its Partner Program aimed a broad array of channel companies, from systems integrators and solution providers to distributors and payment service providers.

The Details: The San Francisco-based company is focused on ensuring the integrity of online transactions and the trust between e-commerce businesses and their customers. Its products are aimed such areas as payment protection, the integrity of content to protect against spam and other threats, and account defense to stop account takeovers and fake signups.



The Sift Partner Program currently includes partnerships and integration with a number of platforms, including Astound Commerce, Dwolla, Ekata, Olo, Chargeback Gurus, Chargebacks911, and CES Limited.



Along with the Partner Program, Sift officials also unveiled Sift Connect, a library of open APIs that enable customers and partners to integrate Sift into their applications. ISVs will be able to leverage pre-built connectors to integrate within the Sift Console and connect to other applications. Sift’s technology, which the company said is used by more than 34,000 websites and applications, leverages machine learning techniques for fraud protection.

The Buzz: “Fraud and abuse are widespread issues that impact companies across multiple internal departments,” said Geoff Huang, vice president of product at Sift. “By integrating with leading business applications, Sift improves collaboration between Trust and Safety professionals and their colleagues across their organizations to reduce risk while growing revenue.”



“Fraud has become a substantial problem for online businesses across verticals,” said Tim Sabens, director of channel partners and alliances at Astound Commerce, a digital commerce agency and Sift partner. “Integrating Sift’s Digital Trust & Safety technology enables our customers to start fighting fraud, all while creating a seamless experience for legitimate consumers.”