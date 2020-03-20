Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

Steelcase

Channelnomics Original

Partnership
0

Avanan Looks to Expand MSP, MSSP Channel

March 20, 2020

Email and collaboration security vendor hires Mike Lyons to oversee efforts

By Jeffrey Burt

Cloud-based email security vendor Avanan is bringing in an industry veteran with more than two decades of channel, sales, and security experience to expand the company’s work with MSPs and managed security services providers (MSSPs).