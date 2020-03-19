PC Matic Offers Partner Free Licenses

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the antivirus company is allowing partners to add an unlimited number of seats to their accounts to help protect “work from home” staff.

PC Matic, the antivirus company best known for its patriotic television commercials, is helping current and future partners during the Covid-19 crisis by allowing them to add an unlimited number of licenses to their current accounts.

The Lowdown: Enterprises and SMBs are re-evaluating the state of their security posture as millions of employees shift to working from home. Cybersecurity analysts are concerned that the sudden redistribution of workers to remote environments will create opportunities for security breaches due to inadequate system and data protection controls.

The Details: Current and new PC Matic partners can add licenses and seats for its antivirus and remote PC management tools at no cost through the end of June. The offer applies to PC Matic Pro accounts with at least 10 endpoints. More information about the offer is available on the PC Matic web site.

The Buzz: “With remote workstations becoming increasingly prevalent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical businesses ensure the security of their networks by properly protecting devices being used by remote employees. This is why PC Matic is offering free cybersecurity protection and remote management tools until June 30, 2020,” PC Matic wrote on its site.