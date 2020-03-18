BCN Adds Cisco Meraki to SD-WAN Lineup

TSP already offers solution from VMware’s VeloCloud business

Technology solutions provider BCN is adding Cisco’s Meraki solution to its list of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) offerings.

The Lowdown: The Morristown, New Jersey-based company already provides an SD-WAN solution from VeloCloud, which virtualization giant VMware bought in 2017 for $449 million.

The Details: The addition of Cisco’s Meraki offering gives BCN’s network partners more options when offering SD-WAN services. BCN has more than 75 wholesale network partners that offer a range of SD-WAN connectivity options, from Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) and DSL to cable and 4G LTE.



In addition, BCN can design an SD-WAN overlay that uses the customer’s existing access bandwidth.

The Impact: The growth in the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing has driven demand among businesses for more connectivity options for branch offices beyond MPLS, which has traditionally been used to connect these offices with central data centers. With more applications and data being accessed outside of the data center, more flexible and less expensive alternatives were needed. SD-WAN technology not only can offer these options but also can automatically direct network traffic to the best connectivity option.

Background: SD-WAN has been the fastest growing segment in the software-defined networking (SDN) space, with IDC predicting that the global market will grow an average of 31% a year, reaching $5.25 billion by 2023.

The Buzz: “Matching business requirements with the specific attributes of an SD-WAN solution is the foundation of a successful deployment,” said Julian Jacquez, BCN’s president and COO. “BCN’s SD-WAN service portfolio can now satisfy a full spectrum of requirements in the areas of connectivity, prioritization and conditioning, security, and application awareness. BCN technical engineering resources will work hand-in-hand with our sales partners and customers to design the best-fit solution.”