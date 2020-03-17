Telia Eyes US Market Through New Channel Program

Swedish telco services provider hopes to grow its international reach

Swedish telecommunications services provider Telia Carrier is hoping a new channel program will help it expand its presence in the U.S. market.

The Lowdown: Company officials said the program, which they rolled out this week, is designed to ensure there are no conflicts between partners and Telia’s direct sales teams as they sell services in such areas as the cloud, software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), and Ethernet connectivity.

The Details: Telia is aiming the channel program at VARs and master agents with a range of features, including:



>Telia Carrier Customer Portal: The portal enables customers to allow agents access to such information as product information, marketing resources, training, and network maps. It also includes resources like online selling tools and contracts.



>Telia Carrier Agent Portal: Through the portal, agents can track inventory, trouble tickets, usage, invoices, customer payments, and commissions.



>Support: Telia will help channel partners manage the customer experience.



>No conflicts: Master agents will work directly with a Telia account director.



>Internet access: Partners will have access to Telia’s cloud-scale internet backbone.

The Impact: Along with the new channel program, Telia Carrier promoted Rob Pulkownik to head of channel sales, where he will be responsible for signing master agents and other channel partners to complement the local sales teams.

The Buzz: “Our strong international presence and concentration on leveraging an industry-leading wholesale product set as the foundation of our enterprise products put us in a position of strength to deliver world-class solutions,” Pulkownik said. “The key to our high growth expectations will be the effective development of our channel partner program. With that in mind, we’ve developed a conflict-free relationship where our channel partners work together with our direct sales team, thereby avoiding any channel conflict.”