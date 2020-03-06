Zscaler Looks to Help Partners, Customers Collaborate

New Summit Partner Program includes incentives, training, portal

Cloud security vendor Zscaler is putting a new channel program in place to enable partners to more closely collaborate with enterprises that want to secure their digital transformation initiatives.

The Lowdown: The recently announced Zscaler Summit Partner Program includes a mix of incentives, training, and support partners can rely on to become trusted advisers to customers.

The Details: Features of the new program include:



>Merit-based enablement: Zscaler will reward partners that work with the vendor to architecture solutions that address the needs of joint customs and create a connection between Zscaler and tech partners like Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Silver Peak.



>Zscaler Concierge Service: Select partners will be invited to the service, giving broad access to the vendor’s internal teams and resources. That includes the same training that Zscaler gives its customer success, customer experience, pre-sales engineering, and sales enablement teams.



>Simplified tiers: New partners that are building their technical expertise will be place in one of three tiers – Base Camp, Alpine, and Zenith – to encourage them to expand their capabilities in the technology, go-to-market efforts, and customer success.



>Partner portal: New partners also will be able to access Zscaler support from deal registration to enablement through the self-service portal.

Background: Zscaler offers a host of cloud-delivered services, including its flagship Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access for creating secure connections between users and applications. The San Jose, California-based company also runs a distributed cloud security platform. Its services are used in more than 185 countries. In its most recent financial quarter, Zscaler saw revenue jump 36% year-over-year, to $101.3 million, though it lost $29.2 million. Late last year, the company reported a slowing in sales.

The Buzz: “In order to capitalize upon digital transformation, organizations must move applications to the cloud, transform their networks to support the cloud apps, and then transform security to protect the business. The Zscaler Summit Partner Program is designed to train and reward our most strategic partners to drive this success hand-in-hand with our customers,” said Al Caravelli, vice president of global alliances and channels at Zscaler. “By focusing on partners who deeply invest in our customers’ success, we can train them the same way we train our own employees while also launching the more traditional self-service model for additional partners.”



“An increasingly distributed workforce, plus the prevalence of cloud and mobile-first strategies, are posing new challenges for security,” Ahead CEO Dan Adamany said. “We’re excited to accelerate our partnership with Zscaler and help our shared customers integrate a new model of security into their digital transformation efforts.”



“Zscaler was the first to market as a true born in the cloud solution in the Secure Access Service Edge space and that is resonating with our clients. We look forward to building a stronger partnership with Zscaler and appreciate their leadership team’s focus on revitalizing their channel program to fuel our mutual growth,” Trace3 CEO Rich Fennessy said.