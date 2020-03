Tech Community Faces Crisis Head-On

Cisco Live Melbourne:

The virus – and the disease it causes (COVID-19) – is sending shock waves through the technology sector, as elsewhere, disrupting markets and compelling companies to alter their event plans.Demand for videoconferencing services is spiking as more employees are being asked to work remotely or from home to stave off the spread of the novel coronavirus. Facebook and Google are examples of companies that have told employees in some offices to stay away for a while. Vendors like Google, Cisco, and Microsoft are offering free videoconferencing plans to help employees working out of the office collaborate,, and Aryaka is rolling out its Secure Remote Access solution for companies trying to manage sharp increases in demand for VPN access.IDC analysts are predicting that uncertainties created by COVID-19 will impact the global smartphone and personal computing device markets, even as manufacturing and supply chains, particularly in China, the epicenter of the outbreak, ramp up again. IDC is forecasting smartphone shipments to decline 2.3% year over year in 2020, to just more than 1.3 billion. The impact from the coronavirus will be most felt in the first half of the year, when shipments will decline 10.6%. Shipments will return to growth in 2021, in large part due to the ramp-up of 5G.As for personal computing devices , shipments in 2020 will fall 9%, to 374.2 million, battered by news of the virus and the ongoing shift from Windows 7 to Windows 10.Meanwhile, Adobe and Google join a host of other tech companies that have decided to cancel, postpone, or alter upcoming events because of the coronavirus outbreak.>HPE: Canceling all travel events in April; Discover 2020 show June 22-24 in Las Vegas still on schedulewas scheduled for this week in Australiawas planned for May 6-8 in San Jose, Californiawas planned for March in San Franciscowas scheduled for May 12-14 in Mountain View, Californiawas scheduled for late April in Sunnyvale, Californiawas planned for March 4 (Boston Directions event on March 10 still a go)was planned for this week in San Josewas scheduled to begin April 6 in Barcelona, SpainCiting an abundance of caution, Kaspersky Lab said it would postpone the event and hopes to reschedule it for this fall, sometime in the September-November time frame. “Due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and the risks associated with international travel, we realized it won’t be ‘a real SAS’ if we can’t share hugs, handshakes and beer glasses,” the official SAS2020 Twitter account (@TheSASCon) posted. “We will do it properly when the time is right and everyone feels safe and comfortable. We have no information on actual dates or places but you’ll be the first to know as soon as we make decisions.”was scheduled for March 29-April 2 in Las Vegaswas set for April 6-8 in San Franciscooriginally slated for late March