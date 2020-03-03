0
Coronavirus Update
March 3, 2020
News and event info from the IT tech sector
The virus – and the disease it causes (COVID-19) – is sending shock waves through the technology sector, as elsewhere, disrupting markets and compelling companies to alter their event plans.
IDC analysts are predicting that uncertainties created by COVID-19 will impact the global smartphone and personal computing device markets, even as manufacturing and supply chains, particularly in China, the epicenter of the outbreak, ramp up again. IDC is forecasting smartphone shipments to decline 2.3% year over year in 2020, to just more than 1.3 billion. The impact from the coronavirus will be most felt in the first half of the year, when shipments will decline 10.6%. Shipments will return to growth in 2021, in large part due to the ramp-up of 5G.
As for personal computing devices, shipments in 2020 will fall 9%, to 374.2 million, battered by news of the virus and the ongoing shift from Windows 7 to Windows 10.
Meanwhile, Adobe and Google join a host of other tech companies that have decided to cancel or alter upcoming events because of the coronavirus outbreak.
EVENT UPDATES:
>Adobe Summit: This was scheduled for March 29-April 2 in Las Vegas, but is now an online-only event.
>Cisco Live Melbourne: CANCELED (was scheduled for this week in Australia).
>Facebook F8: CANCELED (was planned for May 6-8 in San Jose, California). This follows Facebook’s decision to shut down its Global Marketing Summit planned for this month in San Francisco.
>Google Cloud Next: Set for April 6-8 in San Francisco, this will now be a “free, global, digital-first, multi-day event.”
>Google News Initiative Summit: CANCELED (was scheduled for late April in Sunnyvale, California).
>IDC Santa Clara Directions: CANCELED (was planned for Wednesday, 3/4/20). The market research firm still plans to go ahead with its Boston Directions event on March 10.
>Nvidia GTC 2020: Originally slated for late March, this is now an online-only event.
>OCP Global Summit: CANCELED (was planned for this week in San Jose).
