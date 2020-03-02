Infosys Partners with IBM on Public Cloud Pilot Program

IBM’s ecosystem initiative aimed at encouraging enterprises to use its public cloud, Red Hat software

Global systems integrator Infosys is partnering with IBM on a pilot program designed to encourage enterprises and service providers to leverage IBM’s public cloud to transform and modernize their IT workloads.

The Lowdown: The IBM new Public Cloud Ecosystem, announced Monday, also will give partners and their customers access to Red Hat’s portfolio of open-source enterprise software on the IBM public cloud.

The Details: Infosys is the first worldwide systems integrator to joint the new program. Under the pilot program, Infosys can support clients that are moving the IBM public cloud by deploying IBM technical expertise. IBM will work with Infosys and its customers on everything from proof-of-concepts and cloud pilots to staffing client innovation centers to help them more easily and securely build out their hybrid cloud strategies.



Infosys, which has clients in 46 countries, will use its cloud capabilities and global reach to help enterprises use IBM public cloud for such jobs as application modernization through such tools as VMware Cloud Infrastructure and Red Hat OpenShift, mainframe modernization on the public cloud, SAP HANA running on IBM Power systems, and IBM QRadar for security analytics.



The Bengaluru, India-based company also will launch a dedicated IBM global cloud practice.

The Impact: For enterprises, IBM’s new ecosystem program will make it easier for them to access IBM public cloud and its broad array of resources, including those inherited through the $34 billion deal to buy Red Hat. For IBM, it’s a way to attract more enterprises to its public cloud as it looks to gain traction in a worldwide cloud infrastructure services market that generated more than $27 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter and grew year-over-year by 37%, according to Synergy Research Group. It’s also dominated by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, with IBM sitting alongside the likes of Oracle, Rackspace, and Salesforce in the “strong niche players” bucket.

The Buzz: “Enterprises cannot truly succeed at digital transformation without leveraging cloud. Be it transforming processes, expanding into new markets, launching new products, automating operations, or elevating customer experience, cloud is the true enabler to complete digital transformation,” Infosys President Ravi Kumar S said. “But enterprises, especially in highly regulated and data sensitive industries, are worried about privacy, regulatory compliance, security, and system downtime as they embark on this transformation journey. Our collaboration with IBM will help enterprises across industries address these concerns and accelerate their digital transformation journey on IBM public cloud.”



“As businesses today continue to migrate critical workloads to the public cloud, they are also demanding the highest levels of security and control to ensure their data is not compromised,” said Bob Lord, senior vice president of cognitive applications and ecosystems at IBM. “To help clients achieve this balance, we are collaborating with Infosys to provide clients – including those in highly regulated industries – with a seamless path to the IBM public cloud, which was built with their specific needs in mind.”