UCaaS Provider Broadvoice Adds to Channel Team

Hires executives from Telarus, CenturyLink to lead efforts at national, regional levels

Cloud-based communication services provider Broadvoice is building out its channel management team with three executives to oversee national and regional operations.

The Lowdown: Two of the executives come to the Los Angeles-based Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) provider from such organizations as CenturyLink and Telarus. One was promoted from within the company.

The Details: Broadvoice offers a UCaaS platform aimed at SMBs that include cloud PBX, unified communications and collaboration, and virtual call center. New to Broadvoice’s channel team this week are:



>Mike Gottwalt, who will be the company’s first vice president of strategic relationships. He will essentially act as liaison between the company and its strategic partners, including nations and regional master agencies. Gottwalt comes to Broadvoice from Telarus, where he spent more than 12 years, most recently as associate vice president of sales.



>Jason Shawgo will be Broadvoice’s area vice president-East Coast, responsible for channel sales in the region. He spent 10 months as account director for unified communications and collaboration for CenturyLink and, prior to that, more than 13 years in sales positions with West Corp.



>Nick Madsen, who has been at Broadvoice for four months, was promoted from regional sales manager to area vice president-West Coast, overseeing channel sales teams and strategies in the region. Before coming to Broadvoice, Madsen worked in sales for such companies as StarLeaf and West United Communications Services.

The Buzz: “Broadvoice has grown rapidly as a channel-first organization,” said Kim McLachlan, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Broadvoice. “We have brought on proven channel leaders who can optimize the alignment between our resources and sales partners – master agents and subagents – so we can continue to grow revenues together.”



“My new role is squarely focused on creating and strengthening relationships so that our partners trust in Broadvoice to help them transition their businesses from selling mostly commodity connectivity to adding high-value applications like UCaaS that drive revenue for partners,” Gottwalt said.



“I am incredibly excited to join Broadvoice at such a remarkable time,” Shawgo said, noting the company’s b-hive architecture for cloud PBX and SIP trunking. “In addition to expanding market presence, Broadvoice is keenly focused on operational excellence and actively improving the b-hive architecture – initiatives that will bring significant value to our partners and their clients.”



“In the last few months I’ve met many of our partners, and it’s refreshing to see how dedicated they are to Broadvoice,” Madsen said. “They love the company, they love the culture, they love the people that work here. I’m excited to take on this role with this team.”