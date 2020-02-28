Channelnomics Original

Technology
0

Enterprises Moving More Workloads to Cloud, Managed Hosting: Survey

February 28, 2020

In INAP’s report, two-thirds of respondents say days of on-premises data centers are numbered

By Jeffrey Burt

Enterprises will continue moving more of their workloads into the cloud or to managed hosting or colocation environments to improve such areas as management, scalability, and security, according to a survey by data center and cloud solutions provider Internap.