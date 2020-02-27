Malwarebytes Launches MSP Program, Management Console

Company also rolls out latest version of its cloud-based security platform

Cybersecurity vendor Malwarebytes is targeting MSPs with a new partner program and a cloud-based console for easy onboarding and management of customers.

The Lowdown: At the same time, the Santa Clara, California-based company this week unveiled a bulked up Nebula cloud platform, which delivers a product portfolio that includes incident response, endpoint protection, and endpoint detection and response (EDR).

The Details: The vendor’s MSP Premiere Partner Program (MP3) had been in limited release. Features of the program include:



>Tiering: Designed to fit specific customer and licensing needs.



>Licensing models: Includes pay-as-go or pay-as-you-grow options. Flexible usage or utility pricing aligns with customer needs and there’s also discount pricing for MSPs that grows as the install base grows.



>Sales and marketing: Includes access to the partner portal, go-to-market and co-marketing offerings, and logo and collateral templates.



>OneView console: A single place for MSPs to manage licensing and billing, set policy to respond to emerging threats, and role-based access control.



>Ransomware Rollback: Enables MSPs to quickly reach a known good state in the event of a ransomware attack.



Features in the Nebula platform include a guided UI, threat reporting, API integrations, administrative control over endpoint security agents, and executive reporting to show executives the value of the security operations.

The Impact: Enterprises and smaller businesses face the dual challenges of increasing numbers and sophistication of cyber-threats and the inability to find enough skilled security professionals, so many are turning to MSPs or managed security services providers (MSSPs). The worldwide managed security services market is expected to grow at more than 14.5% a year to 2024, when it will hit $58 billion.

The Buzz: “We see more businesses shifting their security needs to MSPs in order to better address the rapidly evolving threat landscape,” Malwarebytes Chief Product Officer Akshay Bhargava said. “Our enhanced Malwarebytes Nebula platform and MSP offerings mean that our partners can better protect their customers. Enhanced operational controls and reporting ensure these businesses have a strong posture against threats and can recover with minimal downtime in the event of a breach.”



“Organizations today are inundated with challenges in managing their security posture,” said Michael Suby, research vice president for IDC Security and Trust. “Malwarebytes’ Nebula platform simplifies security with an operational approach that spans adaptive protection, active threat response, and scalable orchestration for endpoints.”