Lexmark Brings Cloud Print Management to Channel

Move adds to portfolio of cloud-based services from imaging company that partners can offer

Lexmark’s cloud printing management solution, which has been offered to enterprises, is now available to channel partners.

The Lowdown: The imaging company this week said partners can now offer Cloud Print Management (CPM) to their customers, enabling them to reduce or eliminate the costs of buying and managing on-premises printers by moving the printing process into the cloud.

The Details: Lexmark’s CPM solution lets user to send their print jobs to the Lexmark Cloud rather than to a printing device. The pages are then held in a personal queue until the user either logs in or swipes a badge to authenticate at the printer. It not only reduces waste and costs, but also increases the security of the documents by ensuring that the right person gets access to them rather than having them sit at the printer in public view until they are picked up.



Now channel partners can make cloud-based imaging part of their larger services portfolio. CPM is available via per-device, per-month subscription pricing, enables organizations to monitor device usage, and includes real-time data analytics that shows the print practices of enterprise and individual users and their impact on the environment.



The solution lets users print from Windows, Mac, and Chromebook systems as well as mobile devices, including Apple iPhone and iPads and those running Android.

Background: CPM is the latest cloud service that the Lexington, Kentucky-based company is making available to partners, joining Cloud Connector (which open secure channels between Lexmark devices and cloud services) and Cloud Fleet Management (for remotely managing devices).

The Buzz: “Today’s print customers care about more than just the quality of the device or cost per page. Customers are focused on eliminating server infrastructure, implementing new technologies, and improving security – and now Lexmark partners can deliver this through Lexmark Cloud Print Management,” said Sammy Kinlaw, vice president of worldwide channel and OEM sales at Lexmark. “Lexmark CPM is a real differentiator for our partners. This true cloud offering equips them to provide higher levels of service more profitably through the cloud. It also aligns customer conversations with beyond the box initiatives.”



“The Lexmark team works daily to bring our partners secure, reliable devices, differentiated capabilities, and tools to drive growth,” said Brock Saladin, Lexmark’s senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “Lexmark CPM is another example of our commitment to partner success.”