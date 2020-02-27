Ingram Promotes Anaya to Global Marketing Role

The distributor continues to reshape its leadership team to expand value proposition to vendors and partners

The long-time marketing maven of Ingram Micro, Jennifer Anaya, is moving up to the global stage to head up marketing, marketing agency, and events for the distributor’s Global Technology Solutions team.

The Lowdown: Anaya, who has run North America marketing programs and Agency Ingram Micro since 2012, will expand her role to international markets, including the development of more events and marketing services around the world.

The Impact: With Anaya’s promotion, Ingram Micro will likely invest in the development of more partner-enablement and through-partner marketing capabilities. Further, Anaya will build upon the distributor’s partner communities, Trust X Alliance and SMB Alliance, of which she’s had an instrumental role in developing and maturing over the last decade.

Background: Anaya’s promotion is part of an ongoing reorganization of Ingram Micro’s leadership designed to focus experienced executive sponsorship on growth opportunities on a global and regional level. Since being promoted to lead the Global Technology Solution’s group, Paul Bay has made several executive changes, including the appointment of Tim Ament to senior vice president and chief country officer of Australia and New Zealand; Bill Brandel, Alex Maier and Matt Sanderson to senior vice president of their respective countries — Canada, Germany and United Kingdom; Eric Kohl being promoted to vice president of the Security and Data Center Software group; and Jeff Yelton being promoted to vice president of Infrastructure and Specialty Technologies.

The Buzz:

“The marketing capabilities and business-building resources you see today at Ingram Micro represent only the tip of the iceberg of how we plan to engage and serve our partners. There’s so much more we can offer, create and deliver locally and globally. I am humbled and honored to lead our worldwide marketing efforts for our global Technology Solutions team, and excited by the opportunities ahead,” said Jennifer Anaya.



“Globally, we are continuing to expand our efforts and show up as the preferred business partner and solutions aggregator, offering the people, processes and the technology solutions for our IT channel partners to grow profitably, while delivering an unprecedented experience to the customers they serve. We are committed to collaboration as we build further on our position as an indispensable business partner to the IT industry, while providing an inclusive and engaging workplace where we have often been recognized as one of the world’s best places to work,” said Paul Bay, executive vice president and president, Global Technology Solutions at Ingram Micro.