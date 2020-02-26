CloudGenix Unveils Gen2 SD-WAN Partner Program

Next-generation solutions will offer multicloud, security, AI capabilities

CloudGenix is launching a new partner program for channel players that are positioned to offer enterprises second-generation software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) solutions.

The Lowdown: Officials with the San Jose, California-based company said organizations are moving beyond the first generation of SD-WAN adoption and need solutions that address new requirements, from security to multicloud environments.

The Details: CloudGenix, which sells solely through the channel, said there are three key capabilities necessary for Gen2 SD-WAN:



>Multicloud-ready: They have to give enterprises high-speed access to all clouds and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings.



>Best-of-breed security: This needs to be combined with top SD-WAN technology. CloudGenix’s products come with native integration of cloud security products from the likes of Palo Alto, Check Point, and NetSkope.



>AIOps for the branch: This includes using artificial intelligence (AI), centralized data lakes, and data science to drive autonomous SD-WAN functions.



The seven-year-old company also laid out the principles for the G2 Partner Program:



>100% channel: No conflicts with direct teams, and the CloudGenix sales and sales engineering teams only get paid when the channel gets paid.



>Two-way street: CloudGenix provides sales and sales engineering resources to the channel to help with campaigns and scaling with vendor products. The company doesn’t just take from the channel.



>Investments: The vendor offers market-development funds and lead generation resources, which are key when expanding in an evolving market.



>References: Customers want to hear from others in their industry about products. CloudGenix has a program for leveraging references by geography, vertical, size, and use case.

The Impact: CloudGenix sees the SD-WAN market hitting an inflection point as it evolves. SD-WAN is the fastest growing part of the larger software-defined networking (SDN) space, with IDC predicting that global revenue for SD-WAN infrastructure and services will grow 69% a year and hit $8.05 billion by 2021.

Background: The vendor boasts a broad partner ecosystem, including agents like Avant and Intellisys, VARs (including CDW), MSPs (Adcomm, Hypercore, CISSDM, and others), and systems integrators (such as Wipro).

The Buzz: “As exciting as the Gen1 market segment was, it was the smallest part of the SD-WAN market. The majority of enterprises are now looking at Gen2 SD-WAN, and this new market is going to see a new set of winners and losers. Gen2 SD-WAN is much more than just enabling broadband usage in the enterprise instead of MPLS or enabling UCaaS [Unified Communications-as-a-Service]. The partners that avoid falling into the chasm will be the ones that adopt a Gen2 mentality,” CloudGenix founder and CEO Kumar Ramachandran said.



“Gen2 partners are not legacy ‘box pushers.’ Gen2 partners build a highly scalable model to succeed in the cloud-generation of customers,” CloudGenix officials said in a blog post.