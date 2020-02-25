CrowdStrike Bolsters Cloud EDR Platform for MSSPs

At RSA Conference 2020, company also rolls out developer portal

CrowdStrike at the RSA Conference this week is making it easier for managed security service providers (MSSPs) to deploy cloud-based endpoint protection through its Falcon platform as part of a larger initiative also aimed at technology partners and those building applications for its online store.

The Lowdown: The vendor’s cloud-based platform is designed to enable MSSPs to protect endpoints against multiple types of attacks regardless of the operating systems they’re running.

The Details: For MSSPs, the Falcon platform includes:



>Unified technologies: Offers next-generation antivirus, endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat hunting, and threat intelligence.



>Alert management: Visualization of threat detections for all customer environments they’re managing and the ability to search for specific detections across all customers to more easily develop workflows to protect against threats.



>Self-service portal: MSSPs can request, provision, and onboard new customers through the portal or an API.



>Customized offerings: CrowdStrike will offer MSSPs bundles for product licensing and pricing to more closely address customer needs.



In another step, the vendor at the RSA Conference on Tuesday also launched the CrowdStrike Developer Portal to enable partners to easily leverage its APIs to build new applications and integrations for the CrowdStrike Store. The portal includes documentation, use cases, and tutorials.



All of this comes a day after CrowdStrike unveiled Endpoint Recovery Services, which brings together the Falcon platform, threat intelligence, and real-time response to threats.

Background: MSSPs are increasingly become key partners for enterprises and smaller businesses that are looking for help in dealing with the flood of increasingly sophisticated security threats. A report from MarketsandMarkets found that the global market for managed security services will grow from $24 billion in 2018 to more than $47 billion by 2023.

The Buzz: “The valuable crowdsourced data and rich APIs of the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform power our thriving partner ecosystem. This is demonstrated by the growth in our strategic technology integrations with cloud leaders, the increase of offerings for our customers in the CrowdStrike Store, and the development of our new MSSP program,” said Matthew Polly, vice president of business alliances and channels at CrowdStrike. “As a pioneer of the Security Cloud, CrowdStrike has revolutionized enterprise security by providing a holistic ecosystem of leading tools and applications that enable partners and customers to better architect their security stack and seamlessly deploy and manage new resources all through one platform.”