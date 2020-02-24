MSP360 Preps Unified Billing as Business Grows

Cloud backup vendor also to launch MSP University in 2Q

Cloud-based backup and recovery company MSP360 saw revenue, activations for its managed backup service, and the user base for its remote assistant technology grow during 2019, officials said this month.

The Lowdown: At the same time, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company said it has new corporate headquarters and is working on ways to simplify the billing process for MSPs and for these partners to grow their business expertise.

The Details: In 2019 – the same year the company changed its name from CloudBerry Lab – MSP360 saw its business continue to expand. Among the areas of growth were:



>Revenue: For its Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform jumped 38% year-over-year.



>Data backup: The company backed up more than 400 petabytes of data across 450,000 endpoints. More than 8,500 MSPs use MSP360’s BaaS solution every day.



>Product activations: For its MSP360 Managed Backup Service – which includes centralized job management, monitoring, reporting, and licensing for MSPs and IT staffs – grew to 210,226 last year.



>MSP360 Remote Assistant: The user base jumped 185% for the free product that enables MSPs to provide remote support.



New developments include:



>New corporate headquarters: The company is moving its headquarters from Lewes, Delaware, to Pittsburgh. The customer service division already has been moved, with the sales organization now making the transition.



>Unified billing: Set to launch at the end of the second quarter, the unified billing platform will mean MSPs will have the option of getting a single bill showing cloud storage expenses related to both MSP360 offerings as well as those from third-party vendors. Currently they get separate bills. In addition, MSPs will get the same price from storage providers enrolled in the unified billing program charge their customers directly.



>MSP University: Now in development, the program will launch in the second quarter and provide MSPs with educational content in such business areas as marketing, sales, HR, finance, and customer service.

The Buzz: “Our continued focus on the needs of MSPs is paying off,” MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig said. “When you take a look at last year’s numbers, the story is clear: We’ve been protecting our clients’ data, acquiring new customers and helping our MSPs with generating new business. We’re just getting started. We’re constantly working with our partners to develop new ways to help them with generating more monthly recurring revenue. We thrive when our MSPs do.”