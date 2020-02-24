Channelnomics Original

HNA’s Shadow Looms Over Ingram Micro

February 24, 2020

The distributor’s debt-laden Chinese parent faces government takeover, putting the future of subsidiaries into question

HNA Group, the China-based conglomerate that owns Ingram Micro, is facing a possible seizure by a provincial Chinese government as the potential for debt defaults loom. The takeover is raising new questions about Ingram’s future and ownership.