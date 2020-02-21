Channelnomics Original

Partnership
0

Cybersecurity Startup Huntress Labs Raises $18 Million

February 21, 2020

ForgePoint invests in company’s cloud-based MDR solutions for MSPs and VARs

By Jeffrey Burt

Huntress Labs, a startup that offers a cybersecurity solution to MSPs and VARs, raised $18 million in a Series A investment round by venture capital firm ForgePoint Capital.