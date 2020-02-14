Channelnomics Original

Partnership
Ingram Cloud Leadership Shifts as Bergeron Departs

February 14, 2020

Ingram Cloud chief Nimesh Dave and U.S. Cloud lead Tim FitzGerald will fill the regional voids

Channelnomics Staff

In a surprising announcement out of Ingram Micro Cloud, long-time global leader Renee Bergeron is departing the company for a new career opportunity. Her last day at the distributor’s cloud division is today.