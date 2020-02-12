Channelnomics Original

Partnership
0

T-Mobile Merger with Sprint Gets Court’s OK

February 12, 2020

Federal judge rejects states’ concerns that combined company will hurt consumers

By Jeffrey Burt

T-Mobile took a significant step forward this week in its long-anticipated $26.5 billion acquisition of rival wireless carrier Sprint when a federal court judge rejected arguments from states that the merger would be bad for consumers by hurting competition and driving up prices.