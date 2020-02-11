Channelnomics Original

More Salesforce Partners Get Scooped Up

February 11, 2020

Infosys buying Simplus for $250 million, 10Pearls acquires Zen Cloud

Channelnomics Staff

Salesforce partners continue to be prime acquisition targets of other channel players, with IT consultancy Infosys and digital technology services provider 10Pearls this week being the latest buyers.