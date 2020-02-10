InFlow Technologies Withdraws from Sale to Tech Data
No explanation given for distributor’s decision to back out of deal
InFlow Technologies is backing out of the agreement announced in December to be bought by Tech Data.
The Lowdown: InFlow, a value-added distributor of a wide range of technologies and with particular strength in Asia, did not disclose the reason for withdrawing from the deal.
The Details: According to a brief announcement by Tech Data over the weekend, InFlow – based in Bangalore, India, with offices in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Singapore – paid a breakup free, part of the agreement announced Dec. 16.
Tech Data, a major IT distributor with more than 125,000 customers and 14,000 employees, was looking to InFlow to give it a larger presence in the Asia-Pacific region and more capabilities with such technologies as cybersecurity, networking – including 5G and Wi-Fi 6 – unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and server and storage management.
The Clearwater, Florida-based company already has offices in such Asian markets as Australia, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
The Impact: The deal with InFlow came even as Tech Data itself is in the process of being bought by private equity firm Apollo Global Management in a $6 billion deal that will take the world’s second-largest distributor private. That deal is expected to close in the middle of this year.
The Buzz: “We respect Inflow’s decision to go in a different direction,” said Jaideep Malhotra, president of Tech Data’s Asia Pacific business. “Tech Data is committed to our strategy of delivering higher value by strengthening our end-to-end portfolio and optimizing our global footprint, and we continue to explore opportunities to grow our business in alignment with this strategy.”
Related Links: CHANNELNOMICS:
>Tech Data Expanding Asia Presence with InFlow Deal
>Tech Data Going Private in Takeover Deal