Forescout to Be Bought by Private Equity Firms for $1.9 Billion

February 7, 2020

Company to go private as it transitions to an SaaS model

Channelnomics Staff

Network security vendor Forescout, which went public in 2017 and is among many tech vendors shifting to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, will once again become a private company after it is bought by private equity firms Advent International and Crosspoint Capital for $1.9 billion.