Turning an MSP into an MSSP

Cynet launches program to help channel partners expand into the security space

Autonomous breach protection expert Cynet is launching a new channel program aimed at helping solutions and services providers become managed security service providers (MSSPs).

The Lowdown: The new program, launched this week, includes everything from technology to training to services, all aimed to help channel players expand their reach into a global cybersecurity market that the Sterling, Virginia-based company – citing Global Market Insights – will grow to more than $300 billion by 2024.

The Details: Among the offerings in the Cynet Global Partner Program are:



>CyOps: A security team that provides onboarding and training for partners’ staffs. Through CyOps, partners essentially get a skilled workforce so they can deliver alert monitoring, threat hunting, and attack investigations to customers of MSSPs.



>Cynet 360: A cloud-native platform for simplifying security operations that can be operated by any IT professional, even those without specialized security skills.



>Breach prevention platform: The offering includes antivirus, next-generation antivirus, network traffic analytics, deception, and user behavior analysis (UBA), security features that MSSPs can bring to their customers.



>Automated remediation capabilities: Cynet offers a range of response orchestrations capabilities to address infected hosts, malicious files, compromised user accounts, and unsafe network traffic.



>Collaboration: Cynet will work with partners on sales and marketing campaigns and offers incentive programs and promotions.

The Impact: With cyber-criminals becoming more sophisticated and aggressive in their attacks and the much-talked-about shortage in skilled cybersecurity talent worldwide, organizations are turning to managed security services to protect what has become a much more distributed IT environment. Cynet’s MSSP program is designed to help partners expand their expertise and close that talent gap. A report from MarketsandMarkets found that the global market for managed security services will grow from $24 billion in 2018 to more than $47 billion by 2023.

The Buzz: “Cynet’s all-inclusive approach to breach protection combined with the company’s MSSP-centered channel program paves the way for compelling revenue opportunities without the need for significant investments,” said Guy Eilon, vice president of sales for Cynet. “The launch of our enhanced channel program is an invitation to solution/service providers to join our team and support organizations that make up this growing market opportunity.”