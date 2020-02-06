Fortinet, Equinix Partner on SD-WAN Services

Fortinet also is unveiling an SD-WAN appliance for SMBs

Fortinet is partnering with data center and interconnect provider Equinix to offer its Secure Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN) solution as a virtual network service on Equinix’s Network Edge platform.

The Lowdown: In addition, Fortinet also is rolling out a Secure SD-WAN appliance aimed at SMBs.

The Details: The two announcements made Thursday are part of an aggressive push by the Sunnyvale, California-based company to expand the reach of its Secure SD-WAN offerings, which are designed to combine high-level security features like next-generation firewalls with SD-WAN capabilities like advanced routing and WAN optimization.



Many of the 21,000 customers using Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN deploy the solution from branch offices to drive cloud adoption and improve application performance. The partnership with Equinix will enable organizations to more easily run the Fortinet offering as a service in hybrid cloud or multicloud environments.



Equinix’s Network Edge is a network-functions virtualization (NFV) infrastructure platform for rapidly deploying and interconnecting network services. It’s part of the company’s Platform Equinix, a global platform of more than 200 interconnected data centers.



The FortiGate 40F appliance is aimed at bringing similar SD-WAN capabilities from the enterprise to SMBs – including the vendor’s SoC4 SD-WAN ASIC – at an affordable price. It includes options for built-in LTE or Wi-Fi

The Impact: The rise of the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), greater mobility, and the edge has driven the demand for SD-WAN, which gives enterprises and small businesses faster and less costly access to their applications and data in an increasingly decentralized IT world. IDC predicts that the SD-WAN market will grow an average of 31% a year through 2023, when it will reach $5.25 billion. Having the Fortinet technology more widely available as a service and to SMBs is an opportunity for channel partners playing in the space.

The Buzz: “The majority of our customers use multiple cloud providers, so it’s really important for them to be able to choose where they deploy services,” said John Maddison, executive vice president of products and chief marketing officer for Fortinet. “Collaborating with Equinix and offering Fortinet Secure SD-WAN via Network Edge gives our customers additional deployment flexibility, allowing them the option to host services outside of their branch location and accelerate their cloud journey.”



“Equinix’s Network Edge services accelerate digital transformation for global businesses by enabling companies to modernize networks virtually,” said Bill Long, senior vice president for core product management at Equinix. “By offering Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as a virtual network service on Network Edge, customers can potentially reduce capital expenses while seamlessly deploying simplified WAN Edge operations closer to end users, clouds and valuable ecosystems in more global locations.”



“Fortinet delivers a differentiated and affordable Secure SD-WAN appliance to empower our SMB customers with an integrated solution that enables continued network connectivity and consistent performance,” said Rob Bello, vice president of sales at Bit by Bit Computer Consultants. “For customers who have multiple branch offices without any IT staff, but also require their network to be always available and working, we recommend Fortinet Secure SD-WAN because it enables remote installation with zero touch deployment and centralized management saving time and money.”