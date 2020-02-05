Nutanix Names Chris Kaddaras to Lead Global Sales

Channel sales will be among the executive’s responsibilities

Nutanix, which is looking to expand its reach in the multicloud space and grow its software and subscription sales, is promoting from within for its new executive vice president of global sales.

The Lowdown: The San Jose, California-based company this week announced that Chris Kaddaras, who has been with Nutanix for more than three years, has been appointed to the role effective Feb. 1.

The Details: Kaddaras will take on a range of responsibilities, including overseeing channel sales. He also will lead the worldwide sales organization and be in charge of sales operations, technical sales, inside sales, and OEM sales.



He will continue to lead sales for the Americas region under a new person is named to the job.



Kaddaras will play a key role as Nutanix continues its evolution from its days as a pioneer in the hyperconverged infrastructure market to also being a provider of cloud software and services, from multicloud governance and hybrid cloud clusters to Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and the Internet of Things (IoT).



The company also is more focused on software licensing and subscriptions, a strategy officials last year said relies heavily on channel partners.

Background: Kaddaras joined Nutanix in 2016, first as vice president and general manager of the company’s EMEA region and later in the same role for the Americas. He came to Nutanix after 15 years in sales executive positions with EMC and later with Dell EMC.

The Buzz: “Over the past three years, I have become more excited about the opportunity we have each and every quarter. We have industry-defining technology that provides our customers with unique solutions for their desired outcomes, with a talented and motivated team to keep our customers at the center of everything we do,” Kaddaras said. “Add this to a large and growing market for both hyperconverged infrastructure and hybrid cloud, and it makes this role very exciting. I’m looking forward to helping take Nutanix through our next phase of growth.”



“Chris has proven himself a transformational sales leader at Nutanix. Through his leadership, our customers and partners understand the real value proposition of Nutanix,” said Dheeraj Pandey, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Nutanix. “He has been instrumental in our shift to software and subscription, while keeping customer satisfaction high. His unique blend of business acumen and sales discipline will help us grow from being a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure to being a streaming infrastructure pioneer that strives to virtualize, simplify, and integrate multiple clouds.”