HPE Scoops Up Cloud-Native Security Startup Scytale

February 4, 2020

Inherits leadership in SPIFFE and SPIRE open-source projects

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is bolstering its cloud-native security expertise and its open-source bona fides with the acquisition of Scytale, a three-year-old startup with impressive engineering experience.