IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Channelnomics Original

Technology
0

InsightCyber Brings IoT Security Suite to Partners, Enterprises

February 3, 2020

Also makes entry-level version of NetRadar platform available

Channelnomics Staff

InsightCyber is making its Managed IoT security suite of services aimed at partners and enterprises generally available and is unveiling the controlled release of NetRadar Express, an entry-level version of its analytics platform that it is offering for free.