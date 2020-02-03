InsightCyber Brings IoT Security Suite to Partners, Enterprises

Also makes entry-level version of NetRadar platform available

InsightCyber is making its Managed IoT security suite of services aimed at partners and enterprises generally available and is unveiling the controlled release of NetRadar Express, an entry-level version of its analytics platform that it is offering for free.

The Lowdown: The three-year-old Raleigh, North Carolina-based company announced the offerings Monday at the ARC Industry Forum in Orlando, Florida.

The Details: InsightCyber sells its managed security services for the Internet of Things (IoT) through managed security services providers (MSSPs) and other partners. Its Managed IoT Security suite covers the entire maturity arc of IoT operations, including early adoption, health checks, strategy validation, and lifecycle risk management. The company is now offering to enterprises what it has been delivering to large industrial enterprises since 2017.



NetRadar Express – the entry-level version of its NetRadar platform – enables companies to add custom analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to the product and get support through partners, resellers, or InsightCyber itself.



The company’s Managed IoT Security Services is based on the NetRadar platform and includes a range of modules that are available through subscriptions:



>Rapid Assess: Providers period asset inventory and threat scans and provides reports on the customer’s security posture.



>Security and Risk Assess: Delivers a details cyber-risk assessment.



>IoT Monitor: Provides continuous visibility and threat monitoring or an unlimited number of plants.



>OT SOC (Security Operations Center): Extends IoT Monitor by delivering incident response, key performance indicator (KPI) monitoring, and remediation.



>Lifecycle: Offers periodic OT health checks and risk scoring based on standard frameworks, extending the features in OT SOC.

The Impact: the worldwide IoT market will grow from $8.2 billion in 2018 to $35.2 billion by 2023, at an average annual rate of 33.7%. Driving the growth are the rising number of ransomware attacks on IoT devices, the expanding of IoT security regulations, and increasing worries about critical infrastructure, the report noted.

The Buzz: “Visibility is essential in today’s challenging industrial cybersecurity environment,” said Sid Snitkin, vice president cybersecurity advisory services at ARC Advisory Group. “We applaud InsightCyber’s efforts to provide a cost-effective way for companies to expand asset coverage and reduce overall cyber risks.”