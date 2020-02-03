Channelnomics Original

Technology
0

Insider Threats Becoming More Common, Costly: Report

February 3, 2020

Impacted enterprises spend an average of $11.45 million a year to address incidents: Proofpoint survey

Channelnomics Staff

Employees and contractors – either careless or malicious – continue to pose a significant and growing security threat to enterprises, according to a new study sponsored by Proofpoint and IBM.