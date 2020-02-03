Channelnomics Original

Accenture Continues to Build Through Acquisition

February 3, 2020

Buys Workday, Salesforce, MuleSoft practices from Sierra-Cedar

Channelnomics Staff

The new year hasn’t slowed down Accenture’s appetite for acquisitions, with the global systems integrator announcing over the weekend that it is buying the Workday, Salesforce and U.S. MuleSoft practices of IT consultancy Sierra-Cedar.