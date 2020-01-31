Zinfi Adds to Channel Management Automation Platform

New solutions focus on workflow and approval management

Zinfi Technologies is expanding its channel management automation platform with new tools aimed at helping partners like systems integrators (SIs) and marketing agencies deliver configuration and maintenance services to its enterprise clients.

The Lowdown: The goal is to reduce the time around implementation and management by accelerating collaboration between Zinfi’s partners and their customers.

The Details: The new administrative tools unveiled by the Pleasanton, California-based company Friday focus on workflow and approval management, adding more capabilities to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that brings automation to various processes in the channel management area. Zinfi’s cloud-based modules focus on partner recruitment, engagement enablement, and management.



To help drive adoption of the new tools, the company is offering free trial accounts that its channel partners can use to demonstrate the new channel automation solution to enterprises. The free accounts will include demonstration tools, from videos and best practice templates to tools for creating pricing proposals.



The company also is offering prospective customers a 30-day free trial to its entire automation platform.

Background: Zinfi’s platform, are supported in 26 countries by the company’s marketing services teams, offers three core SaaS automation applications for partner relationship management, partner marketing management, and partner sales management, enabling companies that sell through the channel to integrate such tasks as recruitment, onboarding, training and certification, lead management, sales performance, and fulfillment.

The Buzz: “Twelve years ago, Zinfi was founded as a channel marketing agency, but over the past decade we have evolved into a leading provider of channel automation tools,” Zinfi founder and CEO Sugata Sanyal said. “Enterprises need to reduce operating costs by automating their channel and driving revenue growth, but many also need to be able to collaborate closely with agencies and system integration partners around the world to more effectively automate their channel. Zinfi’s new administrative tools will streamline this collaboration and create profitable growth opportunities for both our customers and our channel partners.”



“Zinfi is the channel automation provider of choice for our customer base of medium and large enterprises,” said Kevin Dean, CEO and president of ManoByte, a Zinfi agency partner. “ManoByte is focused on bringing effective inbound marketing automation solutions to our manufacturing customer base. Zinfi’s administrative tools not only allow us to significantly reduce implementation costs and times for our customers, but also to make changes rapidly as the channel evolves. We spent a significant amount of time looking at provider options in the marketplace, and ZINFI’s channel program and automation solutions are ideal for our customer base. Utilizing this platform will allow us to accelerate the growth of our channel marketing agency business.”