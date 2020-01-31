Channelnomics Original

Reports: Arista Buying Big Switch Networks

January 31, 2020

A deal would boost Arista’s multicloud capabilities as it competes with Cisco, others

Channelnomics Staff

According to multiple reports, Arista Networks is buying Big Switch Networks, a company that rose rapidly over the past several years as software-defined networking (SDN) began to take hold in enterprise data centers.