OpsRamp Raises $37.5 Million to Grow AIOps Platform

January 30, 2020

HPE signs on as an investor in latest round of funding

Channelnomics Staff

OpsRamp pulled in $37.5 million in funding from a number of investors, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise for the first time, as it looks to grow its cloud-base AIOps platform.