IBM Shakes Up Leadership in Strategic Pivot

January 30, 2020

IBM cloud leader Arvin Krishna will assume the CEO spot and Red Hat leader James Whitehurst will become president as Ginni Rometty transitions into retirement

Leadership changes are coming at IBM as it transitions into a cloud enablement provider. Big Blue announced Arvind Krishna will assume the CEO role and Red Hat CEO James Whitehurst becomes President. Long-time CEO Ginni Rometty will become the executive chairman of the IBM board through 2020 as she transitions into retirement.