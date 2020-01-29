Security Vendor for MSPs Comes Out of Stealth Mode

CEO of MSP Apex IT launches CounterAct Cybersecurity Group

The owner of an IT solutions MSP, Apex IT Group, has launched another company to help protect MSPs protect their businesses and well as those of their customers from cybersecurity threats.

The Lowdown: CounterAct Cybersecurity Group, based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, came out of stealth mode Wednesday under the direction of President and CEO George Mach, a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), who said that MSPs tend to rely too much on over-the-counter one-off security solutions that don’t address the rising number of threats they face.

The Details: Included in CounterActs lineup of solutions and services are:



>CounterAct Intelligence Gathering: This ranges from business impact analysis and information security risk assessment to penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, and security roadmap development.



>CounterAct Security Ops Command: This includes developing information security management programs, policies, and procedures, designing and implementing security controls, hardening and maintaining systems, running security awareness training, and managing threat detection and response solutions.



>CounterAct Train, Advice and Manage: This includes a dedicated chief information security officer (CISO), governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisory services, information security program management, cybersecurity playbook management, and cybersecurity workforce training.



>CounterAct MSP to s-MSP (secure-MSP) Transformation: This ranges from a maturity index assessment and program development to a guide to building an s-MSP.

The Impact: Businesses are increasingly turning to MSPs as more workloads and data move to the cloud and the overall IT environment becomes more distributed. That is making MSPs a more attractive target for cyber-criminals, who seem them as a gateway to their customers. The Department of Homeland Security has issued warnings to MSPs about the threats they face and security vendors and organizations are offering solutions and services to help MSPs increase their security posture.

Background: Mach founded Apex IT in 2007 and has been working with such security organizations as NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence – which focuses on MSPs and SMBs – and the Center of Internet Security.

The Buzz: “Cybersecurity used to be an after-thought for many MSPs. Owners would cross their fingers and hope their businesses would be overlooked by the cybercriminals, hacktivists and other malicious information security threat actors that lurk in the shadows waiting to strike,” Mach said. “Today this is an extremely dangerous position to take, especially with MSPs regularly targeted as easy points of entry into their customers’ networks and sensitive data. … With CounterAct as their ally, they don’t have to go it alone. We understand MSPs, we know what it takes to secure their businesses, and we have the expertise to help them leverage cybersecurity services to grow revenues and increase their value as their customers’ trusted advisor.”