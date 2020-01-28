Netsurion Expands Channel Roster

Security and networking company signed up two times more partners last year than in 2018

Netsurion is seeing rapid growth in the number of channel partners it’s working with to bring its networking and cybersecurity capabilities to more small and midsize businesses (SMBs).

The Lowdown: The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based managed security service provider (MSSP) will continue to focus on its partners in 2020 to extend the reach of its collection of cybersecurity and network management products and managed services.

The Details: Netsurion saw the number of endpoints managed by MSPs double in 2019 and the company signed up twice the number of partners last year than in 2018. Netsurion now has more than 500 partners selling its SOC [security operations center]-as-a-Service.

In addition, the company is expanding its work with VARs to sell its secure branch networking offering.



Netsurion’s SOC-as-a-Service brings together its security information and event management (SIEM) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions with its SOC to address threat and compliance issues. In addition, the company’s branch network solution includes a software defined-WAN (SD-WAN) edge security device, Wi-Fi, cellular failover and PCI DSS as well as a network operations center.



For MSPs, Netsurion offers a managed solution the includes SIEM, EDR, secure SD-WAN, and the SOC.

Background: Netsurion and EventTracker merged in 2016 to grow their presence in the MSSP space. The deal combined Netsurion’s security services, including managed firewalls, with EventTracker’s SIEM offering.

The Buzz: “Our vision of becoming a master MSSP, or the managed security services provider for others MSPs, has become a reality,” said Guy Cunningham, Netsurion vice president of channel and alliances. “Consistent focus on delivering value together with technology has yielded impressive results for our partners and our growth. Partnerships are key to our success. The new relationships we formed in 2019 include Synnex for distribution along with many independent VARs. In addition, Softchoice, a leading North American provider of IT solutions and managed services, plus leading MSSPs like Infogressive and Clarium, and several security-minded MSPs, including Immedion, Logically, and RetroFit Technologies.”



“Cybersecurity has become one of the most critical business imperatives for all organizations as companies are facing an unprecedented volume of cyber threats. But at the same time customers are facing a skills gap while dealing with a constantly changing threat landscape,” said Chris Pratapas, director of business development and security at Softchoice. “This is where Softchoice works closely with Netsurion, to address these challenges for our customers. Netsurion’s managed SIEM, SOC-as-a Service, provides our customers with actionable insights as well as predictable costs, making them an ideal partner to ensure our joint customers have a strong security infrastructure in place.”