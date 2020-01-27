Pax8 Bolsters Email Security Services for MSPs

Partners will now have access to TitanHQ DNS filtering, email protection products

Pax8 and TitanHQ are partnering to help MSPs better secure their customers’ cloud-based email systems and protect against malware and other threats.

The Lowdown: Pax8 partners will now have access to TitanHQ’s SpamTitan Cloud for email security and WebTitan Cloud for DNS filtering and protection, the two companies announced this month.

The Details: Through SpamTitan Cloud, MSPs will be able to protect customers’ email systems against such threats as malware, span, viruses, ransomware, and malicious websites, offer whitelisting, blacklisting, and greylisting services, and support. WebTitan Cloud for DNS filtering blocks access to malicious website, reducing the risk of downloading malware. It prevents users from downloading files know to carry threats.



Pax8 will offer MSPs centralized billing and technical support for both products.

Background: Pax8 over the past several months has been expanding the cloud services MSP partners can access through its cloud-based online marketplace. The Denver-based company in September made CloudJumper’s Cloud Workspace offering available through Microsoft’s Azure public cloud. A month later it began offering Nuvolex’s ManageX multitenant Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) management platform and in November announced a partnership with Nerdio, giving MSPs access to the Nerdio for Azure solution.

The Buzz: “TitanHQ’s cloud-based AI-driven threat intelligence technology protects email and web security solutions for MSPs and their customers,” said Ryan Walsh, chief channel officer at Pax8. “Our partners are excited about the addition of TitanHQ and the ability to protect their clients’ businesses by blocking malware, phishing, ransomware, and links to malicious websites from emails.”



“I am delighted to partner with the Pax8 team,” TitanHQ CEO Ronan Kavanagh said. “Their focus and dedication to the MSP community are completely aligned with ours at TitanHQ, and we look forward to delivering our integrated solutions to their partners and customers.”