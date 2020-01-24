WorkForce Software Joins Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Becomes member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN)

Workforce Software, a provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions, announced this week that it’s migrating its WorkForce Suite platform to the Oracle Cloud infrastructure.

The Lowdown: The suite, targeted at companies in energy, education, manufacturing, retail, and the public sector, allows customers to manage time and attendance, scheduling, employee productivity, and universal compliance.

The Details: Powered by Oracle Cloud, WorkForce Software provides performance improvements of 30% or more over traditional co-location facilities, according to WorkForce executives. In addition, the cloud-based solution can lower total cost of ownership, increase operational efficiency, provide on-demand scalability, and ease geographic expansion, they said.



The workforce management solution offers flexibility and automation with a future-ready rules engine; labor forecasting and optimized scheduling using business drivers such as sales, delivery schedules, and production commitments; and actionable insights, highlighting potential gaps in best practices, emerging trends, and talent.

Background: For Oracle customers looking for trusted business applications and service providers, the Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop. It offers leading artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, compute, data management, high-performance computing, integration, security, and storage solutions and services that augment and modernize critical workloads.



Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), Oracle’s partner program, allows partners to engage with Oracle through tracks based on how they go to market:



> Cloud Build – for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud

> Cloud Sell – for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology

> Cloud Service – for partners that implement, deploy, and manage Oracle Cloud services

> License & Hardware – for partners that focus on Oracle software licenses or hardware products

The Buzz: “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Oracle. Delivering the WorkForce Suite on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure empowers our customers to solve their unique workforce management challenges with improved efficiency, speed, and lower total cost,” said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. “The result is a better employee experience, combined with reduced labor costs for maximum business results. Participating in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further empowers customers to easily reap the benefits of leveraging the WorkForce Suite in conjunction with Oracle HCM Cloud.”



“WorkForce Suite powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure represents a strategic collaboration that enables both companies to capitalize on the natural synergies of their best-in-class solutions in enterprise cloud applications,” said Dave Profozich, senior vice president of the Oracle ISV Ecosystem at Oracle. “The WorkForce relationship represents the type of investment that Oracle is making in the ISV ecosystem surrounding our platform to bring greater functionality to the enterprise and help facilitate partner growth. With the labor cost savings and process efficiencies that are available, we advise Oracle HCM Cloud customers who require an advanced labor scheduling solution for industries like manufacturing, public sector, and retail to talk with WorkForce to address their workforce management needs.”