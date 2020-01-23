VMware Buying Nyansa in SD-WAN Network Analytics Play

VMware this week announced its intention to acquire Nyansa, a Palo Alto, California firm that bills itself as a purveyor of artificial intelligence-based network analytics.

The Lowdown: Adding Nyansa’s technology to VMware’s existing network and security portfolio will improve the vendor’s self-healing network capabilities and make it easier for customers to operate and troubleshoot their Virtual Cloud Network implementations, VMware officials said.

The Details: The transaction is expected to close in VMware’s fiscal Q1 FY2021, subject to customary closing conditions. his acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on VMware’s 2021 operating results.

The Impact: The acquisition should strengthen VMware’s ability to deliver an end-to-end network visibility, monitoring and remediation solution within VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud that can proactively predict client problems, optimize application and network performance and assure the behavior of critical network elements such as IoT devices.

Background: Nyansa’s core product, Voyance, is a vendor-agnostic, cloud-based AIOps platform that consolidates network monitoring functionality into a multifunction analytics platform. Voyance is used to gain visibility into critical device performance across the infrastructure, and its consolidated approach simplifies the way network staff, engineers and architects plan, deploy, and manage the enterprise edge, reducing cost and complexity.



Voyance users can automate end-to-end analysis and correlation of critical infrastructure data to improve the productivity, performance and security of critical devices on both wired and wireless networks.

The Buzz: “The acquisition of Nyansa will accelerate VMware’s delivery of end-to-end monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities for LAN/WAN deployments within our industry-leading SD-WAN solution,” said Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager of the VeloCloud unit at VMware. “Nyansa is a proven solution that solves many of the shortcomings of today’s vendor-specific solutions. Nyansa currently analyzes user network traffic from more than 20 million client devices across thousands of customer sites at companies including Tesla, Uber, Lululemon, Rooms To Go, GE Healthcare, SF International Airport, Stanford, Northeast Georgia Healthcare System and many others.”



“Joining forces with VMware provides an amazing platform for Nyansa to continue executing on the vision of a new networking paradigm: an analytic-powered and software-defined virtual cloud network that connects clients to containers in dynamic and distributed enterprises,” said Nyansa CEO Abe Ankumah. “Nyansa and VMware are perfectly aligned in technology, products and culture. Following the close of the acquisition, we will continue to advance our AI-driven multi-vendor network analytics platform and double-down on end-to-end user experience and IoT operational assurance.”