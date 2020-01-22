IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Progress Launches Bespoke Channel Program

January 22, 2020

The new framework will provide resources tailored to address the needs of different partners

Channelnomics Staff

Progress Software is advancing the way it works with partners with the launch of a new channel program that tailors relationships and resources to the needs of different types of solution providers and their respective operating models.