Channelnomics Original

Technology
0

Trend Micro Reveals ICS Honeypot Project

January 21, 2020

Vendor hopes six-month investigation can help shore up defenses against common attacks in industrial environments

Channelnomics Staff

Security vendor Trend Micro this week announced the results of a six-month project that lured attackers and financially motivated fraudsters to a sophisticated Operational Technology (OT) honeypot posing as an industrial factory.