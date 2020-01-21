HCL Launches Dedicated Microsoft Unit

The new practice will focus on helping businesses transform their operations with Microsoft applications, resources

HCL, the India-based software and technology services company that transformed itself last year with the acquisition of a large swath of IBM products, is diving deep into the Microsoft ecosystem with a new practice aiming at helping businesses evolve their operations.

The Lowdown: The new HCL business unit includes dedicated Microsoft specialists that can advise and support customers with their business transformation efforts. Additionally, the unit will develop intellectual property and resources that will aid and support Microsoft business customers.

The Details: HCL plans to focus its efforts on helping businesses around the world adopt, integrate, and optimize Microsoft applications such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, IoT, AI/Machine Learning, Microsoft 365 and Windows 10. HCL says the business unit integrates its existing Microsoft Dynamics practice with PowerObjects, an HCL company, and will bring together more than 5,500 professionals, reaching more than 2,000 customers.

Background: HCL was already one of the largest IT services firms based in India when it acquired a basket of IBM products and business units that propelled the company into the security, marketing, commerce, and digital solutions segments.



While HCL bulked up its software capabilities through the IBM acquisition, it started branching out by supporting platform providers. In October 2019, HCL launched a Google Cloud unit that shares the same mission as the Microsoft unit, only focused on Google customers.

The Buzz:

“The HCL Microsoft Business Unit is the next phase to bolster HCL’s successful and long-standing relationship with Microsoft. Increasingly, customers are making bold strides, incorporating IoT solutions with machine learning for analytics, running this solution in the public cloud and supported by CRM,” said Kalyan Kumar, corporate vice president and CTO for IT Services of HCL Technologies.



“By establishing a Microsoft Business Unit, HCL is taking an important step forward in the long-standing partnership between our two companies. As a result, companies will benefit from unique products and services tailored to their digital journey while fostering modern work and collaboration. Together, we will be able to offer our joint customers a rich experience,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president at Microsoft.