Leveraging the Law to Protect Data

Legal firm BakerHostetler creates practice around compliance, risk management, privacy

A Washington D.C.-based law firm with more than 1,000 attorneys across the country is launching a practice aimed at helping enterprises address the myriad challenges that come with managing the growing amounts of data they’re generating and collecting.

The Lowdown: BakerHostetler this month said it’s pulling together lawyers, technologists, and support professionals to create its Digital Assets and Data Management (DADM) Practice Group to address legal issues that arise around data and technology, from e-commerce and financial technology to cybersecurity, consumer privacy, risk management, and governance.

The Details: The DADM Group will have six teams:



> Digital Risk Advisory and Cybersecurity: Will help clients develop risk-based cybersecurity strategies, ensure compliance with data protection regulators, and help clients respond to security incidents.

> Advertising, Marketing, and Digital Media: Will address such issues as social media marketing, e-commerce, and claim substantiation.

> Privacy Governance and Technology Transactions: Will deal with developing asset management solutions, with attention to contracts, policies, training, and compliance in a changing legal and regulatory world.

> Health Privacy and Compliance: Will ensure compliance with federal and state laws and help in using emerging technology and managing information flows.

> Privacy and Digital Risk Class Action and Litigation: Will defend clients against class-action lawsuits and litigation.

> Emerging Technology: Will address data analytics and the use of such technologies as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), biometrics, and blockchain. Will include attorneys, technologists, and the company’s IncuBaker R&D unit.

The Impact: The growing importance of data to businesses in every industry is forcing those businesses in many ways to essentially become tech companies. They need to be able to collect, store, analyze, and act on the data they’re collecting, and they need to be able to protect that data against cyberattacks and breaches. They also need to be in compliance with the growing numbers of regulations worldwide around data management, protection, and privacy, such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).



Enterprise need for help in this area will only grow. IDC is predicting that by 2025, the amount of data being created worldwide will reach 175 zettabytes, up from 33 zettabytes in 2018.



The ongoing digital transformation of businesses also is helping create demand for specialized channels, with organizations in industries that have not traditionally worked with clients around technology now finding opportunities to do so. The expansive work that BakerHostetler, a law firm, is doing in helping clients manage and protect their data is an example of the growing specialized channel.

The Buzz: “Data is everywhere, and every company is — in some form — a technology company. These issues are central to the operations of all organizations, and they are increasingly more regulated, so we created a one-stop enterprise risk solutions option that clients are seeking,” said Theodore J. Kobus III, chair of the DADM Practice Group. “For those companies that do not have an enterprise-wide risk approach to the lifecycle of data, the pressure is greater than it ever has been to appropriately address this risk. Supported by more than 100 deeply experienced and sophisticated attorneys and technologists operating at the intersection of innovation and regulation, the Group’s collective strength in support of this approach is a powerful combination that will serve our clients well.”



“The world depends on digital information. The new DADM Group enhances our ability to offer clients fully integrated enterprise risk legal solutions related to the business and legal lifecycles of data so that they can not only navigate current legal issues, but also anticipate and be best prepared for the legal issues of the future,” said Paul Schmidt, chairman of BakerHostetler. “It is an example of BakerHostetler’s broad, multidisciplinary, enterprise solutions approach to client service.”